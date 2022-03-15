Cardinals Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Cardinals now have extra picks in the sixth and seventh rounds.

The Arizona Cardinals were one of 16 teams in the NFL to receive a compensatory selection in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals were awarded picks 215 (round six) and 256/257 (round seven).

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council.

Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a team qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.

The following free agents lost in 2021 factored in Arizona gaining their picks: tight end Dan Arnold; defensive tackle Angelo Blackson; running back Kenyan Drake; cornerback Patrick Peterson; linebacker Haason Reddick.

The Cardinals added wide receiver A.J. Green and kicker Matt Prater, who factored into the formula.

Only the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers (four) had more picks than the Cardinals. The Detroit Lions tied Arizona with three awarded picks. The Seattle Seahawks were the only team in the NFC West not to be awarded a compensatory draft pick.

The Cardinals originally had five of their own 2022 draft picks in the first round, second round, third round, sixth round and seventh round.

The Cardinals dealt their fourth-round pick as part of the trade package to move up and draft cornerback Marco Wilson last season. Arizona also traded their fifth-round pick as part of the package to acquire tight end Zach Ertz during the 2021 season.