This was the plan all along: For Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons to be the starting linebackers and man Arizona's front seven. It just may not have happened on the initial timetable imagined by the front office.

Flashback to the days following the 2021 NFL Draft, when Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told linebacker Jordan Hicks the newly drafted Collins would be the starter from Day 1.

However, Collins clearly was not ready to assume starting duties, as Hicks retained his spot opposite of Simmons and played 97% of the defensive snaps for the Cardinals last season.

Now, Hicks is out of the picture following his release from Arizona prior to the start of free agency.

The Cardinals have effectively pushed all their chips to the middle of the table, banking on Collins and Simmons to form what they hope can be one of the top interior linebacker duos in the league down the road.

The two even discussed prior to the season who they wanted to emulate.

“Tampa Bay has a great tandem going on with Devin (White) and Lavonte (David),” Simmons said during training camp. “I told him (Collins) when he first came in we can be that and more if you want to. It just depends on how much work we want to put in and how much we want to buy in to be where we want to be.

“So definitely, the goal is to be like them. I know Devin White and I really look up to his game, really respect his game, and both of them how they play together. I feel like they play together as one. I feel like as two young linebackers, that’s two older guys that we can really look up to and play like.”

Now, the duo will get the opportunity to show they can live up to those aspirations.

Lofty expectations follow each first-round pick, no matter the position. Drafting two inside linebackers in two consecutive seasons (especially in a time where the position isn't viewed as a premium) means the tandem of Collins/Simmons will have to produce, and quickly at that.

With outside linebacker Chandler Jones likely gone, the Cardinals will need production and disruption out of their front seven. Both Simmons and Collins can provide that.

The potential is certainly there for the Cardinals to reap the benefits of their youthful linebackers, as Collins and Simmons provide rare size and athleticism at the position.

However, the Cardinals are indeed taking a gamble (a big one at that) by placing what will be a 23- and 24-year-old to anchor their defense. Simmons played only 34% of defensive snaps his rookie season in 2020 prior to starting every game last season. Collins saw just 20% of the defensive snaps in 2021.

Questions will now follow the tandem until they're able to hit the field in Week 1. Can their athleticism outweigh the lack of experience? Will the Cardinals find another veteran linebacker to sturdy the boat?

Those questions will be answered in time, yet it appears the Cardinals believe their young guns are ready for action.