Cardinals-Bears Injury Report: CB Byron Murphy Jr. Deemed Questionable

The Arizona Cardinals added cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. to the Friday injury report.

Murphy had practiced fully all week before being listed as limited Friday due to a foot injury.

Aside from Murphy, the Cardinals don’t have many new developments on the injury report.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are both listed as questionable, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury alluded to during his Friday press conference. They will be game-day decisions.

Left guard Justin Pugh is also questionable and will be a game-time decision Sunday in Chicago, per Kingsbury.

Rookie safety and special teamer James Wiggins is out. He was limited Wednesday and then did not participate during the following two practices. Offensive lineman Max Garcia, who was battling a knee injury, was a full participant all week and will play Sunday.

On offense, quarterback Justin Fields is listed as doubtful with a ribs injury, and head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Friday that veteran Andy Dalton will start. Nick Foles will be the backup.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II (hamstring) is listed as doubtful after not participating in practice all week. Fellow receiver Marquise Goodwin is out with a foot/ribs injury as is running back Damien Williams with a calf issue.

On defense, the Bears will play without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks due to a an ankle issue.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, who leads the Bears with 113 tackles including eight for loss, is questionable (hamstring).

