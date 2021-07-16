Arizona Cardinals Rock Bottom in Vaccinated Players

The Arizona Cardinals are one of four NFL teams with fewer than 50% vaccinated players. Thirteen teams are over 85%.

After the team’s minicamp last month, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury claimed he didn’t know how many of his coaches or players have been vaccinated.

“I don't have a percentage on either,” he said. “I haven't really been keeping track of it daily, anything like that. But, each player, it's a personal choice. We understand that. Our biggest thing and (head trainer) Tom Reed’s done a tremendous job, is just making sure coaches and players are educated on it and can make smart decisions.”

When asked if the team had brought in an outside expert to refute much of the misinformation that is disseminated on social media or websites, Kingsbury chuckled and said, “They have been overly educated, if that is possible on the vaccine. So I feel like Tom Reed, like I mentioned, and our medical staff has done a tremendous job of making sure these guys feel very confident and comfortable if they were to receive the vaccine.”

However, with only two weeks until the team’s first open training camp practice, the Cardinals embarrassingly remain in the bottom of the league in percentage of players vaccinated. The Associated Press reported that Arizona, Indianapolis, the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington have fewer than 50 percent of vaccinated players.

Of course, we don’t know who is vaccinated and who isn’t. With 91 players currently on the roster, the Cardinals thus have 45 or fewer vaccinated players. The team has 41 returning veterans plus nine players that were on the practice squad last season.

Meanwhile, the NFL said Friday that 13 teams have at least 85 percent vaccinated players and 73.8 percent of all players have had at least one shot.

Unvaccinated players will have to abide by significantly more strident protocols than vaccinated players, identical to the protocols from the 2020 season, which includes daily testing, mask wearing and social distancing. Additionally, those players can’t eat meals with teammates, are prohibited from using the sauna or steam room and, when on the road, can’t leave the team hotel. Vaccinated players will be tested every 14 days.

It’s also important to note that when free agents were signed by teams last year, they weren’t allowed in the building for five days. This year that will apply only to unvaccinated players.

What do those players think teams will do when they need roster replacements? The first question asked will be if a player has been vaccinated. Surely, in most cases, the team will bring in a vaccinated player for a tryout instead of someone that hasn’t had the vaccine.

The basic reality is that unvaccinated players put themselves, their teammates and families at risk. The other stark reality is that decreases in virus numbers since March have been directly related to a vaccinated public.

However, that has begun to reverse itself because of the Delta variant and the large number of still unvaccinated people.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday that the COVID-19 outbreak is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

She noted that cases in the United State have increased 70% in the last week with hospitalizations up 36% and a 26% increase in deaths. Nearly all of those are unvaccinated. Forty percent of the new cases are from four states with 20% in Florida.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, stated the obvious when he said the ongoing pandemic is “one that predominantly threatens unvaccinated people.”

Clearly, the NFL won’t be immune.