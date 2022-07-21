Cardinals Breakout Candidates Entering Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals are counting on breakout seasons from their recent draft picks this upcoming season.

Departures of several 2021 starters during free agency like Chandler Jones, Jordan Hicks and Chase Edmonds have opened opportunities for the potential next wave of key contributors.

Some will need to compete for playing time while others are slated to start the 2022 campaign in major roles, like linebacker Zaven Collins.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury singled out a few standouts from OTAs and minicamp who could make the leap.

RB Eno Benjamin

Kingsbury said this offseason that Benjamin, the third-year back out of Arizona State, looks leaner, has improved his pass catching and blocking and worked to exhaustion during OTAs.

The head coach said Benjamin has looked like a starting NFL running back during offseason workouts and is firmly in the mix to receive more snaps.

Benjamin did not play a down as a rookie in 2020 and received 34 carries last season.

He will compete with Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward and perhaps rookie Keaontay Ingram for snaps behind starter James Conner.

ILBs Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons

The middle of the Cardinals defense belongs to the trees, as general manager Steve Keim called Collins and Isaiah Simmons after the 2021 draft.

Collins did not have much of a role defensively during the second half of last season after a shoulder injury knocked him back in Weeks 6 and 8. Simmons received more snaps, but was seldom utilized during the playoffs. He also had a shoulder injury late in the season.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it is the duo's time to shine, with Collins at the Mike and Simmons the Sam.

"Both guys are physically gifted, so we have to get those guys ready to play because we need them," Joseph said.

WR Rondale Moore

Moore was tied for third on the Cardinals in catches last season, but Kingsbury said he sees him having a greater impact in 2022.

Moore's targets during the second half of the year largely came behind the line of scrimmage, and Kingsbury wants to see him stretch the field more in Year 2.

The Purdue product could slide into Christian Kirk's old spot in the slot, especially during the first six weeks with DeAndre Hopkins out due to a suspension.

CB Marco Wilson

Wilson was thrust into a starting role as a fourth-round rookie last season and there were some growing pains as he allowed a completion percentage of 70..3% when targeted.

The Cardinals' proven depth at cornerback is even thinner entering camp as Robert Alford is not under contract. Wilson has the reigns on the outside and will be counted on to make a significant leap forward in Year 2.