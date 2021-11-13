Cardinals Roster Churn Includes LS Beau Brinkley and RB Chase Edmonds on Injured Reserve

Edmonds will miss at least three games, while the Cardinals also elevated LS Beau Brinkley from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The roster churn continued for the Cardinals Saturday, including the placement of running back Chase Edmonds on reserve/injured because of an ankle injury.

That is notable as Edmonds has to miss three games. Because the Cardinals have their bye in Week 12, he won’t be eligible to return until after the Week 13 game on Dec. 5 against the Chicago Bears.

Edmonds becomes the 10th player currently on reserve/injured that went on the list after the start of the regular season. That includes guard/tackle Justin Murray, who was designated for return on Nov. 4

Taking his spot on the active roster is running back Tavien Feaster, who was signed from the practice squad.

Feaster entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville in 2020 and after spending time on practice squads of the Lions and Giants was signed by the Cardinals on April 15.

He was waived, Aug. 30, signed to the practice squad Oct. 6, released Oct. 25 and then brought back to the practice squad on Nov. 1.

The Cardinals also added long snapper Beau Brinkley and wide receiver Greg Dortch to the active roster as standard elevations.

The elevation of Brinkley ends a week of musical chairs for the team’s long snappers.

After Aaron Brewer suffered a broken forearm in San Francisco, the Cardinals held tryouts for three long snappers Tuesday: Kyle Nelson, Beau Brinkley and Colin Holba.

They first decided to go with Nelson, signing him to the practice squad Wednesday despite not being on a NFL roster since being released by the 49ers on Sept. 30, 2020.

The Cardinals protected him, but at some point, Nelson suffered an undisclosed injury and was placed on practice-squad/injured Friday. That is not included in the 10 players placed on reserve/injured from the active roster. Brinkley replaced him on the practice squad and was also protected.

The 31-year-old was with Tennessee from 2012 until being released on Nov. 3, 2020. He played seven games with the Titans last season and has played 135 games plus five in the playoffs during his career.

His only time on a team after his release in 2020 was on Detroit’s practice squad this year from Sept. 25-27.