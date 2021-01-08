Cardinals Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins Named to All-Pro Teams

Cardinals safety Budda Baker made the first team while receiver DeAndre Hopkins made the second team in voting for the 2020 NFL All-Pro team.

As of Friday, Budda Baker of the Cardinals can add first-team All-Pro safety to his résumé.

The Associated Press released its annual All-Pro teams Friday morning, as selected by a panel of 50 national media members that includes AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer.

Baker was the sole Cardinal to make the first team, as he and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tied for second place at their position behind former Cardinal and current Kansas City Chief Tyrann Mathieu.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made the second team, finishing fourth at his position behind Green Bay’s Davante Adams, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill. Hopkins received three votes fewer than Hill.

Cardinals who received votes but did not make either team include edge rusher Haason Reddick, who had two votes and special teamers Ezekiel Turner (four votes) and Dennis Gardeck (one).

Baker finish the year sixth in the NFL in solo tackles with 90, despite having missed a game in Week 4. He also had two interceptions, six passes defensed, two sacks and seven tackles for loss. He won the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month award for October.

Baker discussed his growth as a player after the season.

"Whether it's getting guys aligned, knowing my job, knowing that the offense is going to try and do certain things because they don't want me to make plays and knowing how to mess with them by showing that I'm going to go blitz . . . I would say I grew tremendously," Baker said after the season's end.

Baker was previously named to the All-Pro first team as a special teamer in 2017 when he was a rookie.

Hopkins makes an All-Pro team for the fifth time in his career. From 2017-2019, he made the first team while in 2015 he was on the second team.

Hopkins finished the season third in receiving yards, tied for second in receptions, tied for the most 40-yard catches and second in first-down receptions. He broke the Cardinals franchise record for receptions in a single season with 115.

Turner was the next closest Cardinal to making one of the two teams, finishing in third place among those on special teams. George Odum of Indianapolis received 28 votes and New England's Matthew Slater seven. Nick Bellore of Seattle also received four votes.