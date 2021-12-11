Budda Baker Welcomes Baby Girl

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was absent from practice on Saturday, as he and his partner welcomed their first child to the world.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is a man of many talents.

From his nutrition expertise to his abilities as one of the best safeties in the NFL, and even recommending snacks to media members (Albanese Gummy Bears), Baker is a well-rounded person who is prepared for any scenario.

The next (and most likely difficult) test in Baker's life will be the life of a father, as he and his girlfriend welcomed their baby girl to the world over the weekend.

The couple was expecting to welcome her last week, but ultimately had to wait just one more weekend.

After not appearing on the practice report all week, Baker was absent on Saturday, perhaps signaling the birth of his child.

"I haven't heard. I know he was in anticipation of being a father. So I have not got final word on that," said Kingsbury following practice. Defensive lineman Corey Peters answered in similar tone, signaling nobody from the team really know at that point.

With Baker and his girlfriend expecting last weekend when the Cardinals traveled to Chicago, Baker played with his teammates knowing his baby girl could arrive at any given moment.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill flew Baker out to Chicago on a private plane Saturday, so that Baker could make sure he had WiFi access to know if she went into labor.

Baker said the plane would have turned around if she entered labor.

The Cardinals would put Baker to good use, as he would record a key interception on Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, which promoted a fitting celebration following the play.

It looks like Baker already has the ability to rock his daughter to sleep down pat.