Skip to main content

Thomas Excited to Learn from Role Model J.J. Watt

Cameron Thomas grew up idolizing J.J. Watt; now they are teammates.

The saying, “ Never meet your heroes” isn’t applicable for Arizona Cardinals rookie Cameron Thomas who will not only meet his hero but be his new teammate. That hero is J.J. Watt, a player that the rookie outside linebacker has idolized since he was a kid.

Thomas was drafted with the 87th pick in this year's NFL Draft by the Cardinals. The third-round draft pick spent three seasons at San Diego State donning a red No. 99 on his jersey, the same number worn by his idol. Now his hero will move from a player on television to his new locker mate.

“He is really just my role model,” Thomas said. “I’ve watched so much of his film and being able to learn from him, I’m really excited to be able to pick his brain. I’m really looking forward to it.”

At SDSU, Thomas played across the defensive line, moving inside and outside. The flexibility was a reason Arizona general manager Steve Keim drafted him. That versatility mirrors Watt, who has dominated on any spot at the line of scrimmage. The similarities between himself and Watt led to Thomas watching film of the Cardinals defensive end.

“I definitely see a lot in his game that I see in mine,” Thomas said. “It was really easy to be able to watch him and kind of match up on film.”

Last season at San Diego State, Thomas earned 11.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. His ability to fly around the field and break into the opponent's backfield is due to his “relentless effort,” Thomas said. Any opposing NFL quarterback in the last 11 seasons could attest that Watt has that in spades.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Cardinals, Thomas will play outside linebacker which is a bit of a departure from the traditional defensive end role he played with the Aztecs. In Arizona, Thomas will have to forgo playing with his hand in the dirt and instead play standing up.

“ I think the transition will be no problem at all,” Thomas said.

However, Keim said the day he was drafted that Thomas could also play inside on the defensive line with the Cardinals.

Thomas could see a large role on special teams this season and says he will give 110% wherever he is asked to play. The flexibility, effort and drive is all a good start for someone who hopes to emulate a future Hall of Famer like Watt.

Thomas is officially in the NFL and with rookie minicamps, OTAs and training camp on the horizon, it will be time to put his skills to the test. But for the time being, it’s alright to be a kid again and meet your hero.

Thomas said, “I haven’t met him yet. I might be like a little kid when I meet him seriously, we’ll see how that goes, but I’m really excited to meet him.”

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State Aztecs

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kliff Kingsbury Addresses DeAndre Hopkins Suspension: 'Have to Play Better as an Offense'

By Alex Weiner5 hours ago
© Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Arizona Cardinals Sign Former Packers DL Kingsley Keke

By Alex Weiner5 hours ago
Trey McBride
News

Being an Arizona Cardinal is "A Dream Come True" for Trey McBride

By Aaron Decker15 hours ago
© David Wallace/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Arizona Cardinals 2022 Schedule Announced; Open Regular Season vs. Chiefs

By Alex WeinerMay 12, 2022
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Get Second Straight Christmas Game; Will Face Buccaneers

By Alex WeinerMay 12, 2022
© David Wallace/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Arizona Cardinals Will Host the Kansas City Chiefs in Season Opener

By Aaron DeckerMay 12, 2022
© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Officially Hire DL Coach Matt Burke; Promote Five Assistants

By Alex WeinerMay 10, 2022
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates a touchdown with fans during the second half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
News

The Arizona Cardinals Will Play in Mexico City in a Week 11 Matchup Against the San Francisco 49ers

By Aaron DeckerMay 4, 2022