Cardinals Camp Battles: Kickoff/Punt Returner

Arizona Cardinals second-year receiver Rondale Moore helmed the brunt of returns last season, taking 13 of 29 kickoffs and 21 of 26 punts.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said several times this offseason Moore will have a greater role on offense and see the field more than his 45% of offensive snaps last season.

With a more prominent offensive role, Moore's work on special teams could be dialed back, Kingsbury noted.

That opens a big competition in camp, as someone's ability to return kicks could make the difference between a roster spot or chance to make the practice squad out of the gate.

Prime contenders

Rondale Moore

Greg Dortch

Eno Benjamin

Outside shots

Jonathan Ward

Andy Isabella

Andre Baccellia

Ronnie Rivers Jr.

Victor Bolden Jr.

In June, Kingsbury singled out wide receiver Greg Dortch and running backs Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward as candidates to pick up the slack.

Receivers Andy Isabella and Andre Baccellia, along with rookie running back Ronnie Rivers Jr. also took reps returning during minicamp and OTAs, while Arizona added receiver and returner Victor Bolden Jr. last week.

Dortch and Benjamin were second to Moore in punt and kickoff returns last year, respectively.

Neither had an especially notable role offensively, although Benjamin is competing for snaps behind running back James Conner this year.

Dortch is entering his second training camp with the Cardinals after making the practice squad last year ahead of the season. All four of his kickoff returns in 2021 came during the final three weeks of the regular season.

With the depth at receiver Arizona has with Moore, Hollywood Brown, A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley, and with DeAndre Hopkins joining the group in Week 7, Dortch's primary value would come from special teams.

Benjamin is different considering his potential to take a greater amount of snaps offensively.

Ward has one NFL kick return in 27 games.

His value over his first two seasons has been on coverage teams. He has 50 career offensive snaps and 375 on special teams.

The Cardinals brought in veteran running back Darrel Williams and drafted USC's Keaontay Ingram, which creates a battle for roster spots at the position. General manager Steve Keim said after the draft that Ingram can play special teams.

A difference-maker for Ward's case to make the 53-man roster could surround special-teams work which includes returning kicks.

Isabella has eight career kickoff returns, although he had only one last season, and Baccellia has yet to make his NFL debut.

Isabella started last season on the 53-man roster over Dortch and Baccellia, but Dortch won more playing time by the end of the season. Baccellia was on the practice squad.

Rivers, an undrafted free agent addition, was Fresno State's primary punt returner last year. Bolden Jr. has 24 kickoff returns in the NFL, but has not appeared in a game since 2018, spending the last three months with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.