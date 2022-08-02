Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Big Day for Defense with Kyler Murray Sidelined

Cardinals safety Budda Baker said on NFL Network before practice Monday that he was ready to work after the team took Sunday off.

Work he did, as Baker leaped for an end-zone interception thrown by quarterback Colt McCoy that he ran it all the way to the opposite goal line.

Baker was among many Cardinals defenders who made exceptional plays during competition Monday, an overall strong day for the defense with quarterback Kyler Murray out with COVID-19.

Corner Byron Murphy Jr. also made a leaping grab for an interception in the end zone late in practice and linebacker Ezekiel Turner was beat on a route by running back Jonathan Ward but recovered to bat the pass away.

The defense also showed some different looks, starting 11-on-11s with Nick Vigil lined up as the sole inside linebacker, while Zaven Collins was on the edge and Isaiah Simmons in the slot.

Rookie Cameron Thomas also moved around from defensive end to outside linebacker during competition.

Positions were fluid.

Notes and observations

Murray was not on the field as he tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters before practice. Murray was feeling sick and took a test. He is the first Cardinals player to test positive during training camp, but Kingsbury said there were a couple cases in the spring. Kingsbury said on NFL Network after his press conference that Murray would have been a limited participant in practice due to his wrist.

Simmons and Collins got to show off their speed Monday, as they each closed off the outside as running back James Conner tried to turn the corner on a run. Simmons especially turned on the jets, as he has kept up with Arizona's fastest weapons this camp.

The running backs and tight ends lined up one-on-one with the linebackers, which presented an athletic matchup between rookies Trey McBride and Myjai Sanders. McBride, the second-round tight end, got the better of Sanders over the middle. He used a shoulder move to fake to the outside and create separation as Sanders got briefly lost. His athleticism and hands have stood out during camp.

Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Victor Bolden Jr. helmed punt-return duties on the practice field. Moore's special-teams role may diminish as his offensive workload increases, but he was the primary returner last year. The battle for punt returns and kickoff returns could last through camp. Running back Eno Benjamin is firmly in the mix to be the kickoff returner.

Speaking of Benjamin, he continued to make a lot of great plays during practice, including a big run up the middle in 11-on-11s and an impressive sliding catch in 7-on-7s.

Dortch caught three touchdown passes for the offense and drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone. The 2021 scout-team MVP, as Kingsbury called him, had a standout day offensively.

Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson spoke after practice and highlighted the versatility he expects from his position group. A.J. Green stuck to the Z last year, but can move inside in 2022 for some calls. Moore will line up everywhere, including the backfield. DeAndre Hopkins will also move inside and out.