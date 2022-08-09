Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw on Tuesday . . . with his right hand, this time.

Murray is working his way back at training camp after dealing with a sore wrist and case of COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks, and Tuesday he returned to certain individual quarterback drills.

He did not throw to receivers running routes at any point, but he made another step forward.

Backup Colt McCoy did not throw due to arm soreness, so Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano ran the offense during competition.

McSorley will start Friday's preseason game, and Guarantano will be his backup as Murray and McCoy were ruled out by head coach Kliff Kingsbury Tuesday.

Murray will not play much if at all this preseason, Kingsbury said.

Camp observations

No DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Rodney Hudson or Trey McBride on offense. No Markus Golden or Devon Kennard on defense Tuesday. Kingsbury said McBride is banged up with back tightness while Kennard is dealing with an abs strain.

Guarantano had the throw of the day, maybe of camp, during 11-on-11s. Andy Isabella had a one-on-on, and Guarantano hit him in stride on a go-route down the sideline for a touchdown. Perfect touch on the pass, and Isabella created separation with his speed to make it possible.

Guarantano had another pretty deep ball to end 7-on-7s, hitting the diving Victor Bolden Jr. He threw a lot of check downs during competition, but he showed a lot of arm strength on his go balls.

Greg Dortch stole the show in one-on-one drills. Dortch matched up with safety Jalen Thompson twice and Budda Baker once and had three touchdowns. He made a leaping grab over Thompson in the back of the end zone. He's been all over the field during this training camp as he attempts to secure a roster spot. He also scored a touchdown during red-zone work and briefly jawed with some defensive players on the sideline.

Thompson may have been beat by Dortch a couple of time, but the safety batted down several passes during competition. He will be counted on in coverage and has looked the part in camp.

Marquise Brown and Maxx Williams were limited participants. They both went through individual drills, and Williams took a couple 11-on-11 snaps on run plays to block.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum called guard Will Hernandez a Brahman bull built like a refrigerator. Hernandez is competing for the right-guard spot, and Beachum said it's been impressive blocking alongside him thus far. Beachum noted, though, that they have not done combination blocks together yet.

Beachum also noted that running backs Eno Benjamin and James Conner sit in on offensive line meetings and film study to understand what they see in front of them. "They're spending time understanding just how we're setting up this scheme. Those slight edges and slight advantages are so good for a running back," Beachum said.