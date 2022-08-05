Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Younger Players Get Opportunities

The Arizona Cardinals took the field with a slightly different look Friday at training camp.

There were a lot of veterans taking days off, a list that included DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, James Conner, Colt McCoy, Markus Golden, J.J. Watt among various others.

After a long week and with the annual Red and White Practice Saturday, the Cardinals put their younger playmakers and those vying for a role in the forefront Friday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray remained out with COVID-19, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned he tested Thursday but remained in the protocol. Trace McSorley took first reps with Jarrett Guarantano behind him.

"I like them to get those reps to see exactly what we have," Kingsbury said. "Sometimes when he's just getting two reps a day, it's hard to really get in a rhythm and show what you can do as a player. And with a lot of the top-level players sitting out today, I thought it was a good day to get them a bunch of reps."

Kingsbury is hoping to get Murray back Saturday when his five-day quarantine ends.

Running back Eno Benjamin took first reps at running back, while Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella and Andre Baccellia first lined up at receiver.

Camp Observations

Before getting into more football, Kingsbury announced that the Cardinals placed running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave after news surfaced Thursday of his domestic battery charges in May. Kingsbury noted that the team knew about Saxon's arrest "when it happened." Don Shumpert and Kenny Bell will help the running backs in the interim. More on that here.

Kingsbury said it's key to lean on locker-room leaders to keep the team engaged despite so many off-the-field situations arising with the Cardinals this offseason. "You never want to have distractions when you're trying to build a team and build camaraderie . . . but we've definitely had that."

Other notable names not practicing Friday were Rondale Moore, Marco Wilson, Byron Murphy Jr., Kelvin Beachum, Rodney Hudson, Zach Ertz and Trey McBride.

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley remained out after he underwent an MRI for a groin/hip injury. Kingsbury said he will know next week if Wesley needs surgery or if he can return quickly.

Kingsbury said he was impressed with how McSorley and Guarantano operated the offense. Neither had a particularly highlight-filled day, but the head coach said they ran the system well. Neither threw an interception during competition, although it would have been difficult to as the cornerbacks were wearing padded mitts.

Tight end Maxx Williams stretched and participated in individual drills, but did not play in 11-on-11s or 7-on-7s. Williams was activated off the physically unable to perform list Thursday. Kingsbury said the veteran is moving better than anticipated.

Isabella was a standout on the field at practice Friday. He caught a crosser from Guarantano in 11-on-11s, won the race to the edge and reached the end zone. Isabella scored a second touchdown soon after in the near corner of the end zone while being guarded by Isaiah Simmons. He needs a big camp, and Friday was a strong day for him.

The punt returners competed to see who could catch the most footballs without dropping any. Greg Dortch and Victor Bolden Jr. came away with five each before rookie Ronnie Rivers blew past them with an impressive six. They were the only three players fielding punts.

Moore spoke to reporters after practice and said receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was tough on the position group to be versatile during OTAs. Moore said, "It's helped us tremendously throughout camp, just being able to go inside, outside." The Cardinals will move their weapons around a lot this year.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck said he is not thinking about his knees anymore. He tore his ACL at the end of the 2020 season, which impacted him last year. He is not focused on making sure he puts less pressure on his knees, saying he can just concentrate on football.