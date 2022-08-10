Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's pass rush had a day Wednesday, Arizona's final practice before Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Many of Arizona's starters had the day off or sat out after individual drills. This allowed younger defenders and playmakers to take first-team reps.

In 11-on-11s, Joseph dialed up the pressure and his rushers got loose in pursuit of quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano.

Rookie rushers Cameron Thomas and Jesse Luketa would have had sacks if they were allowed to tackle, as would linebacker Ezekiel Turner.

Rookie cornerback Christian Matthew had some bright moments in coverage, nearly intercepting a pass at the goal line and keeping up with speedster Andy Isabella a few times.

The first and only interception of the day came on the final play of the two-minute drill. The pass rush forced Guarantano to step up, and the young quarterback's throw over the middle was picked off by Ben Niemann.

Wednesday was also the final open practice of training camp.

Camp notes/observations:

Quarterback Kyler Murray did a bit more Wednesday as he threw with authority to receivers in individual drills. He did not participate in 11-on-11s or 7-on-7s as he works his way back from COVID-19 and wrist soreness. "We feel good about his progression," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Next week, I think he'll be back out there . . . and can get the band back together."

Kingsbury said linebacker Zaven Collins, edge rusher Dennis Gardeck and cornerback Marco Wilson will all play in the preseason opener. Probably no other set starters or returning key contributors will play. The Cardinals released a depth chart that backed Kingsbury's comments.

Center Rodney Hudson continues to ease back in after taking his time deciding whether to return or not. Kingsbury said he hopes the veteran will be more involved next week.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy was still not throwing in any capacity. Kingsbury said Tuesday he is dealing with arm soreness and is going through maintenance. He won't play Friday against the Bengals.



DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Antoine Wesley and Hollywood Brown were among playmakers not participating, while Rondale Moore, James Conner and A.J. Green only partook in individual drills.



Wesley remained out due to a hip/groin injury, but he was not sidelined. Wesley played the role of QB5, tossing to the receivers during drills. He has a tight left-handed spiral and brought out a little sidearm action, too.

With so many receivers out, Greg Dortch was once again a standout performer. He made a tumbling grab on a deep crosser from Trace McSorley during 7-on-7s and spun the ball on the ground to celebrate. He will start Friday's game along with Isabella. The Cardinals will open the year with Brown, Green and Moore as the primary receivers due to Hopkins' suspension. Wesley's injury sparks uncertainty, too. There could be opportunity for someone like Dortch or Isabella to find some playing time, and these preseason games will be key showcases.

Running back Eno Benjamin took first reps and had a couple strong runs. His highlight came on a pitch during red-zone work as he showed his lateral quickness and vision to hit a hole and immediately bounce to the outside en route to the goal line. He will start on Friday.

McBride is likely out for Friday with back tightness, per Kingsbury, but could play next week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Green spent 10 years with the Bengals, but said he won't be emotional about returning to Cincinnati this week. "Had a great time, still got some real close friends who were a part of that organization. So it's good to get to go back and see them," Green said.

The Cardinals hosted their rookie show Tuesday night, a training camp staple, and defensive lineman Manny Jones was the standout. Kingsbury said he did an impression of Murray's impromptu press conference regarding the homework clause of his contract. "The way he answered the questions, that was spot on," Green said. "K1 was laughing so that was good, that was positive too."