Maxx Williams Begins Training Camp Unable to Practice

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams is still recovering from a knee injury suffered against the 49ers in Week 5 last season.

In a move that was expected, the Cardinals have placed tight end Maxx Williams on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin training camp. Players placed on that list failed their physical.

Williams suffered a serious knee injury in the Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers last season. He was placed on reserve/injured Oct. 13 and two days later the Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams became an unrestricted free agent in March and signed a 1-year deal one day after the beginning of the league year. The contract is worth $1,272,500, but includes no guaranteed money.

His base salary is $1.12 million and there is also a $15,000 bonus if he’s on the 53-man roster in Week 1, a $52,500 bonus for the first game he is active and an additional $5,000 per-game roster bonus for each game he is active.

Williams still counts against the current 90-man roster limit, but can be cleared to practice at any point in training camp once he passes his physical.

A decision must be made by the cutdown to 53 players on Aug. 30 to continue counting him on the active roster or place him on reserve/PUP. A player can also be traded or released at that time with the designation failed physical.

If placed on reserve/PUP, Williams would have to miss at least the first four regular season games before returning to practice. After returning to practice, there is a 21-day practice period during which the player can be activated at any time. If the player isn’t activated after the expiration of the 21 days, he can be released or remain on reserve/PUP for the remainder of the season.

