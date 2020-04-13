AllCardinals
Arizona Cardinals Launch Carry-Out Initiative for Local Businesses

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals officially launched the "Cardinals Carry-Out" program on Monday to help local restaurants with a focus on supporting small businesses and saluting healthcare heroes.

Here's the full press release:

The Arizona Cardinals today announced the launch of an unprecedented initiative to assist independent, locally-owned restaurants that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis while also recognizing nurses, doctors and other medical personnel.

The “Cardinals Carry-out” program begins today and will bring Cardinals players and fans together in a unique way to not only support the local restaurant community but also aid front-line health care providers. Throughout the campaign, the team will be highlighting select restaurants and coffee shops as well as heroes in the healthcare community.

Said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: “Locally-owned restaurants are the heart and soul of a community. They are what make the places we live special and give them their identity. We know they are hurting right now and we are calling on Cardinals fans to not only support them as customers but also share their favorites with the Red Sea as well. This also gives us the chance to show our gratitude to those in the medical community working tirelessly each day to care for those affected by the Coronavirus crisis.”

Here are the details of how “Cardinals Carry-out” works:

INTERACTIVE STATEWIDE RESTAURANT MAP: An interactive statewide map that is available at both azcardinals.com/cardinalscarryout and the Cardinals downloadable app will showcase local restaurants that are open for business and providing food for pick-up or delivery.

Each establishment on the map is marked with a “Cardinals Carry-out” icon. When clicked, it will display the restaurant’s hours of operation, address, phone number and a link to its menu.

FAVORITES OF CARDINALS PLAYERS AND FANS: Initially, establishments on the map reflect the favorites of Cardinals players and staff as well as those suggested by Local First Arizona for their proximity to area hospitals. But fans also have the opportunity to nominate their top spots for inclusion on the map which will be constantly updated and expanded.

RESTAURANT SELECTION “DRAFT”: In the spirit of the upcoming NFL Draft, restaurants and coffee shops will be selected for special recognition each day from April 13-24.

RECOGNIZING “HEALTHCARE HEROES”: The Cardinals will then purchase meals from the selected establishments for distribution to the Healthcare Heroes on the front-line of the COVID-19 pandemic working at local hospitals and facilities.

OTHER COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS:Cardinals Carry-out” is the latest initiative undertaken by the team to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 24th, the Cardinals made a $1 million donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund. Shortly thereafter, the team organized three major blood drives at State Farm Stadium to meet the dire need to replenish the Valley’s dwindling blood supply. Last week, the Cardinals and State Farm partnered to provide one million meals to five local Food Banks. The team’s efforts are in addition to those of individual players like WR DeAndre Hopkins who made a donation of $150,000 to the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and all-pro LB Chandler Jones who is providing 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona as well as his hometown in upstate New York. Also last week, QB Kyler Murray donated $25,000 to GENYOUth for its COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund.

