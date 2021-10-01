The Cardinals' Challenge of Facing a Matthew Stafford-Led Rams Offense

The Cardinals and Rams have two of the top three scoring offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams scored at least 30 points in seven consecutive matchups against the Arizona Cardinals leading to Week 17 last season.

Quarterback Jared Goff was leading head coach and play-caller Sean McVay's offense through those games, but the Rams have a new gunslinger behind center.

They acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions early in the offseason, and the offense has blossomed since. The Rams are third in the league in points and Stafford won two of the first three NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards.

"The offense has not changed; it's the same staff so it's very similar but with this quarterback, it makes it harder," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

Stafford is 1-0-1 against the Cardinals since head coach Kliff Kingsbury took over in 2019, leading a game-winning drive in Arizona en route to a victory for Detroit last year.

Kingsbury said that he thought Goff was a high-level quarterback, but there are some different challenges in facing Stafford.

"Matt just has incredible arm talent," Kingsbury said this week. "Some of the throws he's able to make and cut loose, a mortal man wouldn't even attempt. But, he can do it. He's always had that gunslinger mentality where he's going to take the shots and push the ball downfield, and he can really drive the football so it's impressive to watch.

"It's kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller like McVay and a guy who has played at such a high level for so long."

Stafford opens up the Rams offense more than Goff on many fronts including his elite arm, downfield accuracy and ability to roll out and sling on the move.

The veteran is gaining 9.41 net yards per pass attempt this year. In comparison, Goff was at 6.59 last season.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has thrived with Stafford, leading the league in receiving yards with 367 and touchdowns with five.

"He finds the soft spots, so he's a tough out because he's so smart," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, while also calling Kupp "crafty" on Thursday. "With the quarterback right now, it's like they've been together for four years. So it's going to be tough, but having a plan to take (Kupp) away from time to time is going to be important."

Plus, 34-year-old DeSean Jackson was still able to take the top off the Tampa Bay defense last week in L.A.'s victory.

Stafford found him for a 75-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to take a two-possession lead and two other times Stafford missed an open Jackson.

"I just think a guy that can make back-foot throws 75 yards, there's going to be some throws and some different stuff that he can make that starting quarterbacks in the NFL can't," Kingsbury said. "Matthew Stafford, being from Texas, I watched him when he was in high school. It's legendary. I mean, he is a freak-show at that position."

What's helped is that Los Angeles has protected Stafford very well. The Rams are tied for the the lowest pressure rate in the NFL and fewest sacks.

Joseph harped on the fact that to contain the Rams' offense, Arizona needs to play its own game and do it well.

"With a veteran guy who who's seen every scheme you can give him, getting pressure is key and having tight coverage," Joseph said. "It's a great schematic offense and so doing things right is so important. Being in spots where you're not giving away plays is so important, pressure on the quarterback is going to be important. It comes down to being focused, detailed and being a smart football team to win."

It sounds like a simple plan, but executing it is imperative. Sunday could come down to the Cardinals defenders' one-on-one matchups up front to create pressure and in the secondary to cover.

The Rams have a tough arsenal to do this with, but for the Cardinals to reach the heights they seek, going toe-to-toe with the best is part of the process.

Both teams are 3-0, and the winner will be on top of the loaded NFC West. It may be Week 4, but this game has implications that could be felt right up until the playoffs begin.