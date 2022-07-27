So, now we know why general manager Steve Keim had all those sleepless nights and referred to often talking to owner Michael Bidwill at 3:30 a.m.

It’s been a whirlwind six days beginning with the news last Thursday that Murray had agreed to terms on a new contract, followed by a happy-talk Friday press conference where there was no discussion of the significantly high offseason and $50,000 per-game roster bonuses.

Those were bad enough, especially the combined $9.315 million in six offseason program attendance bonuses included in the deal. For a guy that continues to insist he's not about money, only about winning, he should realize without financial incentives that being present for offseason work as the face of the franchise is a major part of improving and helping a team win.

Then came Monday when he put his signature on the contract, only to have social media and talk radio quickly explode with reactions to the “homework” clause in the contract that not only mandates he spend four hours a week during the regular season watching tape, but specifying that during that time, there can be no playing video games, watching TV or surfing the Internet.

It sure makes everyone wonder how Ian Rapoport of NFL Media found out about the clause so quickly and posted all the language on Twitter.

Rapoport first tried to downplay the clause by writing, “Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of ‘independent study’ per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray.”

Really? Important to Murray? A player that admitted to the New York Times last season that he doesn’t care for film study, noting that, “I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

It's bad enough to believe that. Actually saying it to a national reporter is worse.

Consider that in a game last season, Murray credited center Rodney Hudson with noticing something on the defense before the snap and alerted Murray, who audibled to a play that resulted in a touchdown.

Hey, Kyler, Hudson was able to do that because, you know, he studies. A lot.

Meanwhile, after Rapoport saw the reaction to the report, he tried to somewhat walk it back, adding, “Kyler Murray does 4 hours of game studying on his own, anyway. And similar to the team wanting him around for the offseason as the face of the franchise, AZ wanted a commitment in writing while going to a certain place money-wise. Thus, the clause.”

Wow. He supposedly does it anyway, but the team made sure the language was in the contract. That’s a head-spinner, exorcist style.

There have been numerous claims that Bidwill was the one who insisted on the “homework” clause and additional reports that some in the organization tried to talk him out of it because it wouldn't make anyone look good..

Whatever his role, by signing off on the contract, he sent a strong message for what is expected. Especially when Bidwill, whose only business is football, has to place future guarantees in escrow. That fact made many believe prior to the signing that the owner would seek to keep that figure as low as possible.

And he succeeded. Only fully guaranteed money has to be funded to the league, which is why of the $160 million potentially guaranteed, “only” $103.3 million is fully guaranteed.

One other message to the quarterback is in Murray’s $29.035 million signing bonus. Murray didn’t receive $6,010,640 of it immediately because that total is deferred until March 10, 2023, but Bidwill still has to fund it with the NFL.

Including his 2022 base salary of $965,000, there are $23,989,360 of guarantees paid this season. That means Bidwill has to place around $79.3 million in escrow.

In the big picture, Bidwill and the club have effectively agreed with many of the things said about Murray beyond his breathtaking ability on the field that often does help his team win games.

It will be up to him to remain healthy, finish seasons strong and prove the doubters wrong, especially when the “homework” clause is inevitably raised, fairly or unfairly, when he plays poorly or makes bad decisions.

When asked how he plans to deal with the added pressure of a new contract, Murray said, “It's the pressure I've always wanted. I really don't feel pressure, but at the end of the day I've always played quarterback. Everybody who plays quarterback understands the leadership aspect and the pressure aspect. I understand what comes with playing that position. My dad played quarterback and he instilled that in me as far as the responsibilities of playing the position.

“I've played in front of many people, but as far as the coaches I've played for, they've always preached it. I've played at Oklahoma, I played at a prestigious high school. It's nothing new for me, so as far as the responsibilities I'm prepared for it. Like I said, I'm going to continue to strive for greatness and my goal is to win championships.”

He concluded, “I've done nothing but learn from my mistakes I feel through my life and my career.”

He’s now challenged with showing very quickly how much he’s truly learned.