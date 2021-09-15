Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones Wins Historic Player of the Week Award

Jones' career day helped the Cardinals seal their Week 1 win over the Titans.

Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones took home the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his play in Sunday's 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans, the league announced Wednesday.

Jones made his return to the field a triumphant one, racking up a career-high five sacks with two forced fumbles, six quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.

He previously missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season with a torn biceps.

When he did not get double-teamed, Jones was unblockable one-on-one against Taylor Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, and Kendall Lamm.

His first forced fumble led to Arizona's opening touchdown of the season in the first quarter. That put the Cardinals up 10-0, a lead that would never diminish.

Jones' second takeaway led to the Cardinals final touchdown of the game, an 11-yard connection from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver Christian Kirk.

This is the fifth career Defensive Player of the Week award for Jones, his fourth as a member of the Cardinals.

This ties him with Adrian Wilson for the most in franchise history. He won the award twice in 2019 and once in 2018.

Jones also tied the Cardinals single-game record for sacks.

The two-time first-team All-Pro also became the eighth-fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 sacks, doing so in just 125 games. He now has 102 for his career, the most in the league since he made his debut with the Patriots in 2012.

Two Cardinals won the award last season: safety Budda Baker and edge rusher Haason Reddick.

For a film review of Jones' monster day, click here.