Cardinals Chase Edmonds, Rondale Moore Out Against Seahawks; Practice Notes

The Arizona Cardinals will play their season finale against the Seattle Seahawks without several starters on both sides of the ball.

Running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Rondale Moore and cornerback Marco Wilson have all been ruled out by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who told reporters the update after practice on Friday.

Edmonds, who has been listed on this week's injury reports with a ribs/toe designation, has played in only three games since going down early with a high-ankle sprain against the 49ers in Week 9.

"Hope to get him back next week," Kingsbury said.

His counterpart, James Conner, was limited in the first two days of practice this week with a heel injury, and the Cardinals may be cautious with him should he be available Sunday. That could result in more snaps for running backs Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin.

Wilson returned to practice this week in limited capacity after missing last Sunday's game with a shoulder issue.

The Cardinals elevated cornerback Kevin Peterson from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement on Friday morning. He has filled in with the rookie banged up and played 92% of the snaps Sunday against Dallas.

Moore practiced in limited fashion last Friday as well as the first two days this week. However, he was not on the field during the open portion of practice Friday.

The Cardinals utilized Greg Dortch in his place on multiple offensive plays last week and in the return game.

J.J. Watt

The Cardinals designated defensive end J.J. Watt for return from the injured reserve list on Friday morning, opening his 21-day practice window.

He was not on the field during the open part of Friday’s portion and will not play this weekend, but the procedure does spark some hope that he could be a factor in the playoffs.

"It's procedural," Kingsbury. "He's done all he can do in the training room and weight room and then some, so we'll get him back out there and work him through some things."

The Cardinals were 7-0 with Watt in the lineup this season before he injured his shoulder against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 7.

He has since been seen working out on side fields and getting some running in before games.

"He's working hard," center Rodney Hudson said. "I always see him around. I think it speaks to how much he cares about the game and how much he cares about getting back and helping us play on Sunday."

Defensive line

Also along the defensive line, Jordan Phillips has dealt with injuries throughout the season.

While the veteran tackle has missed the previous two games and was not on the field during the open part of Friday’s practice, Kingsbury said that his season is likely not over.

"Not sure when that will be," Kingsbury said. "Maybe next week, maybe the week after if we're still in it."

Defensive end Zach Allen, who did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday practice, was back on the field and looked active during drills on Friday.