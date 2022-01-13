Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I'll Be Out there Monday Night'

Practice notes from the Arizona Cardinals' first day on the grass this week ahead of Monday's playoff action.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds was confident in saying he will suit up on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Edmonds missed last week's game with a ribs/toe injury designation, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Thursday that the running back is day-to-day.

Edmonds said he had a good day of practice on Thursday and, with a couple days before the game, he will be ready for the Rams.

"I'm feeling good to go, so I'll be out there Monday night," Edmonds said. "No. 2 will be suited up."

He was among several Cardinals who either did not play last Sunday or got injured during the game who were back on the practice field:

Wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) have each missed multiple games and were working during the open part of Thursday's work.

Running backs James Conner (ribs) and Jonathan Ward (knee) were working on the side after getting hurt on Sunday.

Cornerback Kevin Peterson has cleared concussion protocol, per Kingsbury, and was participating.

Kingsbury said Conner, Moore, Wilson and Phillips are all day-to-day and decisions on whether they will play or not will be made closer to game time.

He did say Wilson is on the right track, though.

Edmonds said he would not speak for Conner, but he would be surprised to take the field without his backfield partner.

"I find it very hard to believe that JC is gonna miss this game," Edmonds said. "You can take that with a grain of salt; I'm not a doctor, obviously. But knowing him and the competitor that he is, it's gonna be hard to not have No. 6 out there."

Kingsbury said Conner and Edmonds were limited on Thursday.

Defensive end J.J. Watt was also on the practice field during the open portion on Thursday. He landed on injured reserve after suffering several injuries to his shoulder in Week 7.

Kingsbury said Watt was very limited, but this was the next step in his progress.

"He's done his rehab, done all he could do in the weight room and so we wanted to get him back out doing some functional football exercises," Kingsbury said. "And that was the step today."

Award season

The Arizona chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America honored two Cardinals on Thursday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray won the Lloyd Herberg MVP and linebacker Jordan Hicks was awarded the Steve Schoenfeld Good Guy Award for his attitude and cooperation with the media.

Murray reached his second straight Pro Bowl this year after passing for 3,787 yards in 14 games.

Hicks handled the Zaven Collins ordeal with class and proved to be a valuable leader for Arizona.

He was told he would not have a chance to compete for a starting spot after the team selected Collins in the 2021 NFL Draft. Hicks still showed up at training camp and has started every game for the Cardinals.

He was open regarding how he felt about the situation with the media and thoughtful in answering questions all season.

Joe Walker

The Cardinals re-signed linebacker Joe Walker to the practice squad. He was released from the active roster earlier this week.