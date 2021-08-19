Cardinals vs Chiefs: How to Watch, What to Watch for in Preseason Week 2

When the Chiefs travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, fans across the country will be able to tune in.

There's no greater entertainment ticket in the world of professional football than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, along with the other strong cast of players just two years removed from a Super Bowl victory, are set to meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday evening.

Who: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

When: Friday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. Arizona time

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.



How to Watch

With prominent players across the board in this preseason game, ESPN decided to pick up the game for a nationally televised audience to view. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Brian Griese (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) will be on the call.

How to Listen

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station will carry the game, with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) on the call.

What to Watch For

On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that his starters would play the first half of the game in Arizona. As for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, don't expect to see much action from his starters.

"We're going to do what we think is best for us and they'll do what they think is best for them," said Kingsbury on Wednesday. "But that won't change our plan."

The plan was for quarterback Kyler Murray to play in last week's 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but the team later backed out, citing Murray's good week of practice in keeping him away from action.

The Cardinals appear to be taking a cautious approach to unveiling their starters throughout the preseason, mainly as a way to ensure everybody is healthy for the first week of the regular season.

With all of the injuries accumulated since the start of the training camp, can you blame them?

While Murray will likely play a few snaps, he'll be missing a chunk of his starting offensive line when he does. While contenders for the right guard position Justin Murray and Brian Winters are already out, the offensive line took another blow when left guard Justin Pugh tested positive for COVID-19.

Other players that aren't expected to play Friday are wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Andy Isabella, tight end Darrell Daniels, outside linebackers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden, inside linebacker Terrance Smith, defensive linemen Jordan Phillips, Corey Peters, Rashard Lawrence and David Parry, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Chris Banjo. Defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck are on pysically unable to perform.

Cardinals running back James Conner will look to make his preseason debut in his new threads after returning from the COVID-19 list.

A notable storyline to watch will be the rotation between Arizona's three prominent inside linebackers: Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins and Jordan Hicks. Collins has already been anointed the starter over Hicks, yet the team has steadily remained adamant Hicks will be featured in the rotation when called upon.

We've already seen defensive packages with all three linebackers on the field in the first week of the preseason, as it will be interesting to see how much further defensive coordinator Vance Joseph explores those formations.

All of the above and more will be monitored right here at AllCardinals.com during the game, as we will feature live blogs and more stories that develop from Arizona's second and final preseason game at home.