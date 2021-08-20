Cardinals Claim CB Luq Barcoo from Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals claimed cornerback Luq Barcoo from the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday afternoon. Arizona had roster spots open up when left guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips landed on reserve/COVID-19 with positive tests this week.

Barcoo, who just turned 23 years old, went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and signed with Jacksonville as a free agent. He played two seasons of college football at San Diego State after transferring from community college.

The newest Cardinal played 24 games for the Aztecs and had 75 tackles and 10 interceptions. In 2019, he led FBS with nine interceptions and earned an Associated Press Third-Team All-American honor.

He played three games for the Jaguars during his rookie year and had one start. Barcoo made his NFL debut in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and played 18 defensive snaps with one tackle.

In Week 11, he played 65 snaps against the Cleveland Browns and had four tackles, one for a loss. The following week, he broke his career-high in snaps with 69 versus the Minnesota Vikings. He had five tackles and his first career pass deflection. He remained inactive for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have 10 cornerbacks on the active roster, a mixed group of younger players and longtime-veterans. Rookie Marco Wilson out of Florida is the youngest at 22 years old. Rookie Tay Gowan, Barcoo and third-year Byron Murphy Jr. are all 23.

The Cardinals will need to cut down the roster to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon.