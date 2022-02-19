Cardinals WR Coach Shawn Jefferson Speaks About Son Winning Super Bowl, Becoming a Grandfather

Last Sunday was super, for many reasons.

For millions across the globe, Super Bowl LVI capped a superb NFL season by treating us to a game that went down to the wire.

For the Los Angeles Rams, their first Super Bowl victory since the 1999 season occurred thanks to outstanding performances by wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald among others.

Rams receiver Van Jefferson had, if nothing else, the most interesting day of almost any soul in SoFi Stadium that day. Jefferson managed to help Los Angeles with four catches in the Rams' 23-20 defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals, while also finding out wife Samaria was heading into labor shortly after the victory.

Shawn Jefferson, the man in charge of coaching wide receivers for the Cardinals, is Jefferson's father and was in attendance for the special day.

"Usually when my son plays, I go back and I dissect the game all over (again). I haven't had the chance to do nothing, everything's been like a whirlwind," said Jefferson in an interview with Cameron Cox of 12 News in Phoenix.

"It literally seems like I was just there on the field with him, then I woke up this morning and had to be at work."

The 2021 season was Jefferson's first with the Cardinals after spending time previously with the Lions, Titans, Dolphins and Jets as a receivers coach. Jefferson also appeared in two Super Bowls (XXIX and XXXI) as a player but was on the losing side both times.

As a parent however, Jefferson said it was "third time's the charm," in reference to his son Van.

Etching your name into football history is one thing, but the real story came when Van's wife suddenly felt something strange in the third quarter.

"She made a noise, and she's like, 'I need to get out of here.' Me and my wife, we're total football junkies. We realized she needed to go, and I'm looking at my wife, my wife's like 'I'm watching the game,' and I'm like 'I'm watching the game too!'" said Jefferson.

"My youngest daughter strolled her out of there and she was able to get where she needed to be."

As a receiver in the NFL, speed is a requisite in order to pay the bills. Jefferson said his son couldn't have moved any faster after hearing the news in the middle of celebrating after the win.

"It seems like my son went from the field to the elevator in just a matter of seconds," said Jefferson. "I've never (seen him move that fast). I'm thinking he's Clark Kent changing in a phone booth."

Jefferson said the family wasn't able to make it in time for the birth of the child, but Van was able to FaceTime and see the baby prior to arriving in person.

Flipping back to the football side of the story, Jefferson coached against his son with the Rams and Cardinals meeting twice last season as NFC West foes and then in the playoffs.

Jefferson described himself as highly competitive, but could only reflect on his son's accomplishment once on the field.

"My first words to him when I saw him was, 'Hey man, you're a champion for life.' I could not believe that; it was unbelievable."

Fear not Cardinals fans, as Jefferson has the same desires for Arizona next season.

He said, "I did say this on the field, that needs to be us. I did say that, that needs to be us because that feeling of watching my son enjoy it, I'm like, I want that. I want our players to feel that."

Here's to hoping some of the magic will rub off in the family.

Here's the full story Cox did on the Jefferson's special day: