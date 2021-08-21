Kliff Kingsbury Confirms J.J. Watt Will Return on Monday

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome back the three-time Defensive Player of the Year ahead of the final week of the preseason.

On the first day of conditioning tests for the Arizona Cardinals, defensive end J.J. Watt felt some discomfort and did not return after removing himself. Weeks later, the Arizona Cardinals played their second preseason game, as many games as they have been without the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

During Friday night's 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Watt did an interview with ESPN where he said he would return to practice on Monday following the team's two-day break over the weekend.

While speaking to media members on Friday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Watt would be with the team upon their return to practice.

"We expect him to come back," said Kingsbury. "Which will be good for that defensive group, that defensive line unit to watch him work and be around him. Just (for Watt to) get in with the guys, it will be big for us."

Watt has been in attendance during the majority of training camp practices in street clothes, reduced to sideline coaching while his teammates gain reps ahead of the season.

Watt, who is widely considered to be one of the most dominant defensive players of his time, has seen his health be a heavily debated topic. Last year was just the second time in five seasons where Watt played all 16 regular-season games, missing a total of 32 games over that stretch.

The addition of Watt is seen by many to be a crucial piece in solidifying Arizona's defense, as his presence in the Cardinals' front seven strengthens the team on and off the field.

In order for Watt to make the impact he and the organization so badly want to see, the first step to ensuring that happens is remaining on the field.

Cardinals fans are rejoicing the fact that the first step appears to be scheduled for Monday.