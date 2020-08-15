SI.com
Lots of Confidence in Jalen Thompson at Cardinals Camp

Alex Weiner

Jalen Thompson is the answer for the Arizona Cardinals at safety alongside 2019 Pro-Bowler Budda Baker. 

This came straight from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is very optimistic about the second-year pro's growth.

Thompson did not join the Cardinals last year like most rookies do. 

He was selected in the NFL’s supplemental draft, which “allows teams to bid on players who, for various reasons, had their college eligibility affected and did not enter the regular spring draft,” per NFL.com. 

Thompson wasn’t drafted until July 10, 2019, so he didn't even meet Joseph until training camp began. 

Despite being placed behind this early eight-ball, Thompson ended up starting nine games and earning a respectable 64.4 Pro Football Focus score.

On Thursday, Joseph broke down how Thompson was able to do that.

"It took time for him to learn the playbook and learn these techniques as a safety in this package, but when he played, we got better," Joseph said on a virtual press conference this week. "He made plays on the ball as a coverage guy, but the best thing he did was tackle. I mean, he tackled some of the best backs in this league one-on-one in the open field. That's tough to do."

The pandemic prevented Thompson from having a normal NFL offseason once again, but at least he returns to a defensive scheme he is familiar with.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has noticed his comfort level going up, which is a welcome sight. On Friday, he showed his optimism.

"We expect [Thompson] to take that next step," Kingsbury said. "And so far, so good. We can tell he's a lot more comfortable. Just personality-wise, his understanding of the scheme, the system.

"I think more than anything, the progress he showed last year, the type of personality, competitive nature, work ethic, all those things, we like where he's heading."

Baker added: "He can be versatile. He could play free or strong. I feel like he's going to do some great things this year for sure."

Thompson has also added some muscle this offseason, per Kingsbury.

Joseph feels that Thompson has the physical skills to be a good safety for a long time. Where he sees the need for improvement is football savvy, but that should come with more experience.

"His trade is how fast he plays and how well he tackles," Joseph said. "As far as his IQ moving forward, it's going to get better, but he is definitely the answer for us right now at at the safety position."

The Cardinals did not draft a defensive back this year, and although they added some depth pieces, the core seems to be clear. Thompson and Baker will likely be the primary safeties with Patrick Peterson, Robert Alford and Byron Murphy as the cornerbacks.

