Cardinals Continue to Focus on Task at Hand with No Room to Spare

The Cardinals have the top spot in the NFC and a chance to clinch a playoff spot this week against the Rams.

The Arizona Cardinals' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 1.

A victory against the Los Angeles Rams Monday night and they are in for the first time since 2015.

But this team is in position for more than that. The Cardinals hold onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a spot more coveted now than at any time prior to 2020 in league history.

Last year, the NFL added a seventh playoff team to each conference and eliminated the number of byes from two teams in each to one.

If Arizona can hold on, it would have home-field advantage in the playoffs, meaning weather elements would not play any factor in its games. Also, they'd be the only team with extra rest going into the divisional round.

The Cardinals lead the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a half-game each after both won their matchups on Sunday.

The Cardinals' players and coaches, of course, are not worried about seeding.

Win, and everything else falls into place. That's a philosophy players take when it comes to awards, but also teams to stay focused on what is at hand.

“I think we’ve a great group of guys that understand what we’re trying to do," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "I don’t think we’re making this more than what it is. Obviously, a divisional game, but for us it’s the next one. Keeping that mentality, I don’t see us making this a whole ‘if you win’ understanding all of the circumstances. I just think we got to go out there and execute."

The Cardinals have the most difficult path of opponents to face en route to the top seed out of that trio.

The Packers face one team above .500 for the rest of the season and that is the stumbling Baltimore Ravens.

The Buccaneers beat their toughest test remaining in the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in overtime.

The Bucs now have just the Saints, Panthers, Jets and Panthers again.

Both Tampa Bay and Green Bay can run the table.

So can Arizona, but it will be tougher. After Monday night's game, it faces the one-win Lions, followed by the competitive Indianapolis Colts and then the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

The Cardinals' season ends at home against the Seattle Seahawks, a sub-.500 team but one with quarterback Russell Wilson who can win any game.

Arizona is battle tested and has done well on the road this season.

The team is not focused on what's ahead, just the task directly in front of them. That's what the entire season has been like, which has worked out.

“We’ve really done a good job with this team of just focusing on the next week, and I think we’ll continue to do that," head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters this week. "I don’t think anybody is looking ahead. We’ve talked about it as a staff. We have six days to get ready for the next one.”

NFC Standings