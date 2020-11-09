Despite Loss Sunday, Cardinals Control Own Destiny

Despite Sunday’s 34-31 loss to Miami, and despite the reality that the Cardinals’ three losses have come against teams with a combined 11-14 record, head coach Kliff Kingsbury stated the obvious about his 5-3 team Monday.

“It's been a learning experience for all of us,” Kingsbury told reporters a little more than 18 hours after kicker Zane Gonzalez’s 49-yard game-tying field-goal attempt fell short. “Each season, there's doubt. I think we've made some strides. I think the guys have a good attitude that they know what's out in front of them and the opportunity we have and that's exciting.

“Obviously love to be undefeated and so would every team, but it's not where we’re at. But I do think that we're in a position where we can kind of control our own destiny from here on out and at the midway point that's about all you can ask for.”

No matter how disappointing the loss was, the Cardinals are one of only seven teams in the NFC with a winning record and seven teams qualify for the playoffs in each conference.

Of course, three of the seven are in the NFC West where Seattle sits on top of the division at 6-2 and the Rams, like the Cardinals, are 5-3.

No teams in the NFC East are over .500, while New Orleans (6-2) and Tampa Bay (6-3) are the best in the NFC South and in the NFC North Green Bay is 6-2 and Chicago 5-4.

Mostly, Kingsbury’s confidence is fueled by the notion that the Cardinals still haven’t played their best football.

Asked where he sees the team with the second half of the season to be played, he said, “I feel like it's just a natural progression. As you know, we grow as a team. We're at the halfway point, we're not close to what we think we can be. And that's exciting for us as coaches. We've had some moments of brilliance; we've had some moments we'd like to have back.

“That's natural for the midway point. What matters is what we do (going) forward and our guys have a good attitude. Getting some healthy bodies back defensively will definitely help in the stretch run and so we're excited to see how it plays out.”

Kingsbury also is impressed with the team’s veteran leadership, which he said was evident after Sunday’s game.

“You can hear them in the locker room postgame talking about it. There's no panic, there's no sky's falling mentality from this group. They understand there's a lot of football left to play and the most meaningful games are in front of us. To have a group like that that helps you lead from inside the locker room has been great for us as a staff.”

The comment about “the most meaningful games” is prescient, considering the season’s second half begins next Sunday against 7-2 Buffalo at State Farm Stadium, which will be followed with a short-week Thursday night game at division-leader Seattle.

Only two of the first eight games were played against teams that currently have winning records: the Seahawks and Dolphins. The combined record of the eight teams is 25-42.

With New England still to play Monday night, the combined record of the next eight teams is 34-31-1 and there are four games against teams with winning records, three of which are the Seahawks and Rams.

As Kingsbury noted, though, no matter the record of teams, “In this league, each and every week it’s gonna be a dogfight.”

We’ll undoubtedly find out in 55 days just how much bark this team has.