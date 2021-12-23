Cardinals Punter Andy Lee on COVID-19 List

Cardinals punter and placekick holder Andy Lee is in imminent danger of missing Saturday’s game against the Colts.

Three days before the Cardinals were to play the Lions last Sunday, the team learned they would likely be without center Rodney Hudson after he tested positive and was placed on reserve/COVID-19.

Lighting struck again Wednesday, when three days before the Christmas night game against the Colts, punter Andy Lee landed on reserve/COVID, also for testing positive.

In the case of Hudson, the Cardinals had players on the roster to take Hudson’s spot. When Hudson missed three games earlier this season because of an injury to his ribs, Max Garcia was the center in Weeks 6 and 7 against Cleveland and Houston.

Garcia then suffered an Achilles injury against the Texans and Sean Harlow was the center for the Week 8 Thursday night game against the Packers.

The starting center Saturday could end up being Harlow again. Hudson, who was placed on the COVID list last Thursday (Dec. 16) remains out. Garcia missed practice Wednesday because of a knee injury.

However, there are no backups on the roster for specialists, although some teams have kept some on the practice squad in case COVID issues strike. The Cardinals did that at some point last season, but not this year.

There were likely numerous punters jumping on planes Wednesday to try out for the spot.

It is possible that if Lee is asymptomatic he could play Saturday if he has one negative test or his viral level isn’t too high.

Lee has averaged 49.5 yards per punt this season (second in the NFL) and his net of 42.1 is tied for ninth.

However, there are serious ramifications beyond his punting ability. Lee is also the holder on placekicks and the Cardinals already experienced issues earlier this season when long snapper Aaron Brewer was out three games because of a broken forearm. Brewer’s ability has been evident since he returned after Beau Brinkley handled the snapping duties.

Brinkley struggled with several snaps on placekicks and kicker Matt Prater had a particularly off day in a 23-13 victory over Seattle when he missed field-goal attempts of 36 and 39 yards along with an extra point.

On one of the field-goals tries, the timing was so off that Lee wasn’t able to spin the ball and Prater ended up kicking the ball right on the laces.

After Brewer returned, Prater talked about the importance of each aspect of the process that has to be like clockwork.

"The timing and the rhythm is a huge part of it because we're expected to get from the snap to the kick in 1.3 seconds or less,” Prater said. “And so when there's a change, whether it's a snap or hold or kick or the timing, you just get so used to working with someone with their rhythm and the consistencies.

"So when you change it up, it's tough. With Brewer, I don't even have to really look or think. I know exactly when it's coming and just from playing with him in Denver for years and then this offseason to this season. Then when you change that, it's just the timing (that's thrown off) and especially the way I kick where I really try to attack the ball and I swing hard, basically on every kick.

"So when the timing is different, I'm not as comfortable and almost have like a little bit of hesitation where that just makes it tough to attack the ball.”

The hold is especially crucial with the need to place the ball where the kicker likes it and spin it so the laces face out.

There could be a crash course during the next two days as the Cardinals prepare for yet another hit to the roster if Lee is unavailable.