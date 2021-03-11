Arizona Cardinals Robert Alford Cut Tanner Vallejo Re-signed

On the day the NFL salary cap was set at $182.5 million for the 2021 season, the Cardinals saved $6 million with the termination of cornerback Robert Alford’s contract while agreeing to terms with linebacker and special-teams standout Tanner Vallejo. Terms of Vallejo’s reported two-year deal are not yet known. That reduces the team’s total of unrestricted free agents to 25.

Alford never played a regular-season down for the Cardinals after signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract as an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Alford suffered a broken leg in mid-August that year and then suffered a torn pectoral muscle early in training camp last summer.

His three-year contract was worth $22.5 million and included a $4.5 million signing bonus. He was paid $15 million for the two seasons, and his $7.5 million salary for 2021 is now wiped off the books. That nets a $6 million cap savings because of $1.5 million in dead money remaining from his prorated signing bonus.

The Cardinals are in need of cornerback help even if they are able to re-sign Patrick Peterson, whose contract expires March 17.

It’s not unreasonable to think the Cardinals might consider re-signing Alford to a one-year prove-it deal that would include a low base salary along with bonuses for playing games.

Vallejo played 65 percent of the team’s special-teams snaps last season and tied for the team lead with Ezekiel Turner with 15 tackles (seven solo). He also played 96 defensive snaps (nine percent) and totaled 16 tackles (12 solo) with one sack.

His contract is likely worth not much more than the minimum $990,000 this season for a player with four credited seasons. Additionally, he won’t take up much cap room because in the offseason only the top 51 players on a team’s roster count against the cap. The Cardinals currently have 56 players under contract, not including Vallejo, and the 51-player cutoff is $660,000.

When Vallejo enters the top 51, that will push a $660,000 cap figure out of that group, so the net cap increase likely won’t be significant.