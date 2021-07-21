Arizona Cardinals Waive Center Lamont Gaillard

Sports Illustrated home
Cardinals Cut Lamont Gaillard

Lamont Gaillard, who started two games at center for the Arizona Cardinals last season, was placed on waivers Wednesday.
With Cardinals veterans reporting to training camp in six days, it appeared the team’s roster was set. At least for now.

That isn’t the case because, in something of a surprise, center Lamont Gaillard was placed on waivers Wednesday. The acquisition of center Rodney Hudson in a trade with the Raiders earlier in the offseason resulted in the departure of last year’s starter, Mason Cole, who was dealt to the Vikings.

The draft-day selection of Michal Menet in the seventh round has now led to the move with Gaillard.

Cole started 14 games at center last season for the Cardinals and Gaillard started the other two when Cole was sidelined by a hamstring injury. For the season, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Gaillard played 13 games. He participated in 219 snaps from scrimmage (19%) and 69 on special teams (16%).

As a rookie sixth-round pick from Georgia in 2019, he was active for two games, but did not play and was inactive for the other 14 games.

Veteran guard Max Garcia, who was re-signed to a one-year contract, can also play center if necessary.

The Cardinals might also be in the market for another center, considering they have 14 offensive linemen on the roster, which is not a particularly large number for training camp. That total doesn’t allow for three complete units in practice.

It isn’t unusual for players to be released this close to training camp, but when it does happen, it’s not often veterans.

The team’s roster is now at 90, but that includes tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has an international exemption and doesn’t count against the 90-player limit.

lamont
