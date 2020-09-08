SI.com
Cardinals Cut DE Dogbe, Officially Sign DE Blackson

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals announced more roster news than just DeAndre Hopkins' contact extension on Tuesday. 

The team officially signed defensive end Angelo Blackson, formerly of the Houston Texans like Hopkins, to a one-year contract. This move required the Cardinals to remove someone from their 53-man roster, and they let go second-year defensive end Michael Dogbe.

The Cardinals also announced the release of tight end Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad and signed fellow tight end Jordan Thomas and punter Richie Leone to the squad. The Cardinals have filled 15 of 16 maximum spots on their practice squad.

Blackson, 27, was a regular starter for the playoff-bound Texans last year. He has been in the league since 2015, so he adds more experience to the defensive line than Dogbe did. Blackson also brings special teams experience as seen in this blocked kick. 

More on his signing here. 

Dogbe, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals last year. He played in eight games as a rookie with no starts, and had five total tackles. If he clears waivers, he could land the final spot on the Cardinals practice squad, a potential reason for Cantrell’s release.

Cantrell, 26, was drafted in 2018 by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round, but has yet to see the field in a regular-season game. The Cardinals added him in June before waiving him from the active roster on Saturday.

Thomas, 24, started 10 games for the Texans as a rookie in 2018, but injury limited him last season. He is a big target at 6-foot-5, and has reportedly gotten into better shape leading up to the season. More here. 

Leone, 28, has bounced around NFL training camps and the Canadian Football League since 2014. He spent the past two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, a team that went 0-2 against current Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Cardinals previously signed Richie to a reserve/future contract in January of 2017, but he was cut in September. 

