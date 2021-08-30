Cardinals Cut WR KeeSean Johnson, nine others

The Arizona Cardinals released 10 players Monday morning in lieu of Tuesday's deadline to cut the roster to 53 players.

The 10 players include:

OL Shaq Calhoun

RB Tavien Feaster

WR KeeSean Johnson

OL Michal Menet

DL Cam Murray

CB Picasso Nelson

WR A.J. Richardson

LB Evan Weaver

P Ryan Winslow

LB Bryson Young

Johnson is the cut with the most experience with the Cardinals. Arizona drafted him in the sixth round in 2019, a draft in which they took fellow receivers Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella. Only Isabella remains on the active roster.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports 2020

Johnson played 18 games over the past two seasons. Down the stretch in 2020, he was active for the final six weeks while the Cardinals kept Isabella inactive for three of the last four games. In those six outings, Johnson had 12 catches for 144 yards.

With Johnson cut, the Cardinals gave receiver Antoine Wesley and Andre Baccelia another look at practice during the portion open to the media Monday.

The Cardinals also cut 2021 seventh-rounder Menet. The center from Penn State had been getting work at guard as well, but appeared to have been buried on the depth chart. If he passes waivers, the Cardinals could bring him in to develop for a year on the practice squad before he tries again in 2022.

Weaver was cut last year after the Cardinals took him in the sixth round from California. He spent the season on the practice squad but did not solidify himself enough to stave off roster cuts this time.

The Cardinals have 71 players on the active roster and three veterans on reserve/COVID-19 as of practice Monday morning. Up to 20 more players will need to get cut before the deadline Tuesday afternoon.

Teams can start signing players to the practice squad when waivers clear Wednesday morning.