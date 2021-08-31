Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler Placed on Reserve/Retired List

The newly-signed veteran defensive back has been absent from the team lately, landing on the list on Tuesday.

On Monday, rumors of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler potentially retiring surfaced by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

On Tuesday, those rumors proved to be true.

Along with their official roster announcements to be in compliance with the league's maximum amount of 53 players, the Cardinals announced Butler was placed on the reserve/retired list via the league's transaction wire. The Cardinals later announced the move.

Butler, who signed a fully-guaranteed 1-year deal with Arizona worth $3.25 million this offseason, now departs the team and leaves a considerably sized hole not only on the field with his talents, but in the locker room with his leadership.

Butler has played in over 100 career games for both the Patriots and Titans, totaling over 80 passes defended and 17 interceptions during his time in the league. Arizona, banking on some of that production, will now look to utilize some of their young pieces in their cornerback depth.

Players such as Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan now look to play in bigger capacities than expected, although Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team believes Wilson particularly is ready. It also wouldn't be surprising if the Cardinals evaluate what is available on the waiver wire or that were already free agents.

Butler now joins the reserve/retired list, which is utilized for a player who retires prior to his contract expiring. The team will have Butler's rights should he decide to again play football. Butler's deal will not count against the salary cap with his placement on the list, being treated as if the player was cut by the team from a financial perspective.