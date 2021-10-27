Cardinals Watt Out for TNF; Packers Adams 'Unlikely' to Play

The Arizona Cardinals will miss Watt up front on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

The Cardinals ruled out defensive end J.J. Watt for Thursday Night Football with a shoulder injury Wednesday.

Watt has played in all seven Cardinals games leading up to this week against the Green Bay Packers, and he has been an impactful addition to the defense.

He owns the third-highest pass rush win rate for his position and has a quarterback hit in five of seven games. He was ruled as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated injury report while not practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday either.

The Cardinals have four players listed as questionable, headlined by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the second time this year.

He has not missed a game as a Cardinal yet.

“If it's Hop and it's a national TV game, I know he'll try to be out there," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday. "He likes those bright lights and usually plays really (well).”

The other three questionable players are center Max Garcia, tight end Darrell Daniels and defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence.

Garcia has filled in for Rodney Hudson, who is on injured reserve for at least another game.

If Garcia is inactive, Sean Harlow will move into the center spot.

“He's played it before and he's got a bunch of reps in our system," Kingsbury said. "We'll sit Rodney (Hudson) out some Wednesdays or just limit him Wednesdays and during those days, Sean has gotten some good work. And so there's a high level of confidence of how he'll be able to perform."

The Cardinals will get some reinforcements on defense. Edge rusher Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Zach Allen are off of the COVID-19 reserve list.

On the other side, Packers top receiver Davante Adams is "unlikely" to play due to COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported that Adams did not travel with the team Saturday as he needs negative tests 24 hours apart to make the trip to Arizona.

Green Bay will also be without receiver Allen Lazard since he is an unvaccinated high-risk close contact.

On the Green Bay side of the injury report, tackle Dennis Kelly is listed as doubtful while cornerback Kevin King and linebacker Preston Smith are both questionable.

The Packers also put their starting center Josh Myers on injured reserve this week.