'Phenomenal': Kliff Kingsbury on Production by WR DeAndre Hopkins

According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, despite limited practice times, production from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been "phenomenal."

DNP.

In common sports parlance, those three letters are short for “did not play.”

On the NFL injury reports that are distributed three days each week, it means “did not practice.”

For Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, there have been a large number of those three initials this season considering he is given a veteran’s day off for the first practice of each week, while others have been missed because of injury.

Throughout the season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury has marveled at what Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray have been able to accomplish despite not having an offseason and experiencing a shorter than normal training camp during which Hopkins also missed practices.

His absence became more of a talking point this week when Hopkins had an extra day off Thursday and then returned to full practice mode Friday.

During general manager Steve Keim’s weekly appearance Friday on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, he was asked about Hopkins’ practice regimen.

Keim said, “Every player is different the way their body responds throughout the season. They know how to practice and how not to practice. We lean on our medical staff and (trainer) Tom Reed and those guys do a great job. That's where we're at is trying to make sure that he's ready to go on Sundays. Again, everybody's different in their preparation, but certainly excited about Hop and as you can see in the statistical books, pretty excited about what he's brought to our team.”

As productive as Hopkins has been, it sure makes many wonder how even better it might be with more time together working with Murray.

That’s how the question was posed to Kingsbury Friday, and he said, “DeAndre is a unique and special talent and he knows his body. He knows what he needs to do. He's had some nicks and things here that have not allowed him to be out there as much as he'd like to be, or we'd like him to be at times. For us not being one of those teams that really air it out, the numbers he's putting up, the impact plays he's putting up, all the pass interferences that he's drawing, the first downs that he's accounted for. It's really phenomenal.”

He’s certainly right about that.

*Hopkins is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards and fourth among wide receivers with 1,155. Ahead of him are Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 1,158; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo, 1,167; DK Metcalf, Seattle, 1,180 and Travis Kelce (tight end), Kansas City, 1,250.

*Hopkins is third in receptions with 94 behind Diggs with 100 and Keenan Allen of the L.A. Chargers with 99.

*Hopkins is tied for eighth in third-down receptions with 20 for 262 yards (13.1-yard average) and three touchdowns. He has five touchdowns total and that 13.1 average is higher than his overall average of 12.3.

Those ahead of him in that category are Allen, 32; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh, 26; Chris Samuel, Carolina, 25; Darren Waller (tight end), Las Vegas and Davante Adams, Green Bay, 24; Digg, 22; and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, 21. Tied with him are Kelce; Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams and Calvin Ridley, Atlanta.

*Finally, Hopkins is seventh in the league and first among wide receivers with 64 first downs, so 68.1 percent of his catches have moved the chains.

Kingsbury is upbeat about what the future will bring.

“I just think the relationship between him and Kyler and our use of him and our figuring out how to maximize him as a player is going to continue to get better,” he said. “So I couldn't be more pleased with what we've seen from him this season and I just see it getting better and better as we all kind of evolve together.”