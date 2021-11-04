Cardinals Defense Will Have Hands Full with 49ers Ground Game; Possibly Kittle

San Francisco’s scheme has been around for a while, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it hasn’t been conquered.

The 49ers designated tight end George Kittle for return from reserve/injured this week, and there’s a chance he will play when the Cardinals visit Santa Clara Sunday afternoon.

In Week 16 last season, Kittle was activated the day before the Cardinals hosted the 49ers on Dec. 26 in State Farm Stadium after being on reserve/injured since Nov. 5. Kittle had four receptions for 92 yards in San Francisco’s 20-12 victory.

His value to the team is also as a blocker.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who has been on reserve/physically unable to perform since training camp and began practicing Wednesday, gashed the Cardinals for 183 yards on 22 attempts that day and also scored a touchdown on a 21-yard pass play.

It’s not anyone’s imagination if it seems like the 49ers can put any running back on the field and they will have success.

As Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday, “This running game has been around for a long time, since Kyle's (Shanahan) dad (Mike) in Denver with (offensive line coach) Alex Gibbs. And in Denver, they found backs every year who rushed for 1,000-plus yards and it hasn't changed.”

In those Broncos years, after Hall of Famer Terrell Davis rushed for 1,538 yards in 1996, 1,750 yards in 1997 and 2,008 yards in 1998 with a total of 49 touchdowns (21 in ’98). They hardly missed a beat when Davis was bedeviled by injuries.

Household names like Olandis Gary rushed for 1,159 yards in 1999, followed by Mike Anderson with 1,487 in 2000 and 1,014 in 2005 and 27 total touchdowns those two seasons.

This year, with Raheem Mostert on reserve/injured, rookies Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon have combined for 568 rushing yards with Mitchell averaging 5.3 per attempt for his 433 yards and Sermon 4.4 for his 135.

Joseph, as noted earlier, has heard this same ‘ol song for a long time.

“They (49ers) found three or four kids I've never heard of that are really, really good backs,” he said. “The Mitchell kid's a really good back.”

So, what’s the secret, if there is one?

Said Joseph, “It's the scheme. It's a really tough scheme to conquer. And Kyle has put some different twists on it with the jets and the motions and the slashes, and the hardest part for defenses is pre-snap. The movement and the motions pre-snap usually un-gaps the defense, and that's the hardest part. So it's our job to obviously, before the ball is snapped, to have great details and great focus on our assignments.

“And it's my job to keep the gaps from moving too much on our guys with the right calls. That makes it tough to stop this offense because the pre-snap stuff steals your eyes and the ball's snapped, and it's so fast and it's downhill and someone's out of their gap; it's a seven-yard run. That’s the issue.”

But there’s more.

“The run and pass game looks alike,” Joseph added. “That makes it hard with the boots and play-action passes. When they install this stuff, it's installed the same day, the runs and the passes off the same looks. And that's the beauty of the offense. And it's tough to stop. It's been around forever. And no one's totally conquered it. And that's our challenge on Sunday.”

It’s even more of a challenge with Kittle on the field.

Fellow tight end Zach Ertz said Kittle is “a phenomenal player obviously. Been playing on a high level since he came into the league, but really his second year, he kind of took off when he broke the record for receiving yards (for a tight end) that year (2018; 1,377 yards).”

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce broke the record last season with 1,416.

Ertz continued, “He's probably the best run blocking tight end in the league. And so in that offense, that sets everything else up, what he's able to do in the run game. And then with Shanahan’s scheme off the play-action, it’s a perfect match for their offense. What I love about him is the intensity he brings in the run game. He's not the best route-runner, but he knows how to get open. And then when the ball is in his hand, he's always, always on the attack.

“He's always trying to get as many yards after the catch as he possibly can. He doesn't think anyone can tackle him one-on-one. And so he's just got this mindset each and every time he steps on the field that he's gonna make an impact in the blocking game and with the ball in his hands.”

The Cardinals can only hope he might be somewhat limited by the calf injury that landed him on reserve/injured Oct. 9.

In 2018, he had 88 receptions for those 1,377 yards (15.6 average) and then 85 for 1,053 (12.4) the next year. Last season, he played only eight games, but still had 48 catches for 634 yards (13.2) and in four games this season is at 19 for 227 (11.9).

Like Ertz, Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has great respect for Kittle.

Last week, we wrote how Cardinals players call Golden and running back James Conner “dog” because of their relentless play.

Golden puts Kittle in that category.

“Great player. Man, he’s a dog,” Golden said. “That's what makes him great. Of course, he can run down the field and catch the ball. A lot of players can do that. But for him to line up and get in the trenches with all the guys, all the dogs, man, it's impressive.

“He gets in there; he blocks hard, he plays hard no matter what. He plays all the way through the whistle and I like playing against guys like that. So anytime I'm able to line up with guys like that, I get excited because that's the type of player I am.”