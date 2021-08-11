Cardinals Defense Lacks no Energy or Enthusiasm Thanks to Markus Golden

If the Arizona Cardinals were a RC car, consider linebacker Markus Golden one of a handful of batteries in the car.

At training camp on Wednesday, Golden took a moment to himself by sitting atop a water cooler between team activities.

"Markus! That red and white looks better on you than the blue and white!" said a fan sitting in the stands. Golden leaned back and nodded before replying, "It does, it feels better too!" before the horn blew for the next positional drill.

That blue and white refers to Golden's brief stint with the New York Giants, whom he spent two years with after initially being drafted in the second round by the Cardinals.

Arizona, in need of depth and help at rushing the passer, brought Golden home in late October of last season via trade with the Giants. Golden would later sign a two-year contract with the team in the offseason, ensuring his talents would stick around for the foreseeable future.

For fans, the sights and sounds of Golden at Cardinals training camp have been a pleasure. For teammates and coaches, it's been a source of energy for the rest of the team.

"No, he definitely lifts up the energy level day in and day out," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said when asked if he had ever seen Golden have a low-energy day. "I mean, he is what you want. We all talked about it, he's a joy to be around, a joy to coach, and he brings it each and every day."

Kingsbury said having a player such as Golden impacts the team more than the outside linebacker may think.

"It definitely makes an impact. I mean, you can hear him chirping the entire practice and if he sees somebody that's not bringing the same intensity to a drill or practice, he'll let them know, and he backs it up," said Kingsbury.

"I think that's what the guys respect about him; it's not just talk. He's gonna bring it every single drill, everything he does, every single day."

Golden said the last low-energy day he remembers having was in junior college at Hutchison Community College in Kansas. Although he brings the proclaimed juice to the defense, he doesn't necessarily feel obligated to that role.

"I don't feel like that's my role," he said. "Don't get me wrong, if I'm a guy that you can feed off my energy and I can get you going, come on, you can do that. That's what I'm here for."

"But at the same time it's not my job to get these guys going. If you ain't waking up happy to be in the NFL, happy you got an opportunity to go out here and compete, it ain't gonna work anyway. One person can't get you hyped up, but I'm gonna bring it no matter what, that's just who I am.

"I come out here, I bring the energy no matter what and lay it on the line every day. Hopefully guys follow me, that's what I always look for, and usually guys do follow me."

To Golden's point, a defense that has the likes of Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt and Budda Baker among a handful of other playmakers shouldn't need something to get them going before stepping on the field. However, Golden now finds himself as a source of enthusiasm for a Cardinals team that will use any and every advantage they can take.

Nobody's complained about having extra batteries around, anyway.