AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

My Take: Ranking of Cardinals Defensive Line Flawed

Howard Balzer

Lists. Everybody loves them and their rankings. In these pandemic-affected months where there have been no games to discuss, the lists have proliferated on websites and publications everywhere.

I have no problem with that. People love to read and argue about them. The reality is, there’s no real right or wrong.

Having said that, there is a big issue I have with the rankings we presented from the New England Sports Network (NESN) that ranks the Cardinals defensive line last in the NFL.

Now, this won’t be an overall defense of the unit as a whole because, as nose tackle Corey Peters acknowledged recently: “Last year, we failed as a unit.”

Sean McGuire of NESN wrote, "(Jordan) Phillips is coming off a career year in Buffalo with 9.5 sacks. But the Cardinals don’t have much else to offer on the defensive line."

While it appears the Cardinals have made some important upgrades to the unit in the offseason, including Phillips, no one knows what will happen until the players take the field, especially with rookies Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence.

No, my problem is that these particular rankings are flawed in their methodology for one basic reason: Most of the teams at the bottom of the rankings employ 3-4 schemes, which is no surprise. Those defenses rarely produce many sacks from the linemen. One of the goals of a 3-4 is to keep blockers from getting to the second level so linebackers can make plays. The pass rush comes from the outside linebackers as a result.

So, what is the solution? Glad you asked. 

Any position group rankings on defense should combine the linemen and linebackers for a front-seven evaluation.

If that were the case with NESN, those rankings would reflect the production of linebackers Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks.

Who knows where NESN would have the Cardinals ranked if they did that, but it surely wouldn’t be 32nd.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Defensive Line Ranked Dead Last by NESN

Even after adding Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence, the Arizona Cardinals defensive line was ranked dead last in the NFL by NESN.

Mason Kern

Doggy Dispute: Kyler Murray Not Naming Pet after D.J. Humphries

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries claimed quarterback Kyler Murray was naming his new dog after him, which Murray disputed.

Mason Kern

Kyler Murray: 'I'll Be Kneeling'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray confirmed he will be kneeling during the U.S. national anthem this NFL season.

Mason Kern

D.J. Humphries Believes Kneeling Depends on Change

Arizona Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries believes player protests will not stop until true change occurs.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

D.J. Humphries Feels Mason Cole 'Has That Instinct'

Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole has received positive feedback from left tackle D.J. Humphries for his effort the last two years.

Mason Kern

LT D.J. Humphries Wants People to Communicate and Not Blindly Hate

Arizona Cardinals D.J. Humphries says offensive line meetings have been breeding ground to understanding each other on a deeper level.

Howard Balzer

'Homebody' D.J. Humphries Navigating Pandemic

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and Phoenix protests in the best way he knows how.

Mason Kern

D.J. Humphries to Wear Mask: 'We're Going to Play Football'

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries will wear a mask in prevention of COVID-19 upon returning to football.

Mason Kern

D.J. Humphries on Kyler Murray: 'I Think He's Going to Explode'

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is extremely optimistic about the trajectory of second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Arizona Cardinals T D.J. Humphries Defends Team's Offensive Line

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries hopes critics can watch film with a ‘football mind.’

Howard Balzer