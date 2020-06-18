Lists. Everybody loves them and their rankings. In these pandemic-affected months where there have been no games to discuss, the lists have proliferated on websites and publications everywhere.

I have no problem with that. People love to read and argue about them. The reality is, there’s no real right or wrong.

Having said that, there is a big issue I have with the rankings we presented from the New England Sports Network (NESN) that ranks the Cardinals defensive line last in the NFL.

Now, this won’t be an overall defense of the unit as a whole because, as nose tackle Corey Peters acknowledged recently: “Last year, we failed as a unit.”

Sean McGuire of NESN wrote, "(Jordan) Phillips is coming off a career year in Buffalo with 9.5 sacks. But the Cardinals don’t have much else to offer on the defensive line."

While it appears the Cardinals have made some important upgrades to the unit in the offseason, including Phillips, no one knows what will happen until the players take the field, especially with rookies Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence.

No, my problem is that these particular rankings are flawed in their methodology for one basic reason: Most of the teams at the bottom of the rankings employ 3-4 schemes, which is no surprise. Those defenses rarely produce many sacks from the linemen. One of the goals of a 3-4 is to keep blockers from getting to the second level so linebackers can make plays. The pass rush comes from the outside linebackers as a result.

So, what is the solution? Glad you asked.

Any position group rankings on defense should combine the linemen and linebackers for a front-seven evaluation.

If that were the case with NESN, those rankings would reflect the production of linebackers Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks.

Who knows where NESN would have the Cardinals ranked if they did that, but it surely wouldn’t be 32nd.