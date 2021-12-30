Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cardinals Depart for Dallas as Betting Underdogs

    The Cardinals, rarely ever underdogs in 2021, will travel to AT&T Stadium with the Cowboys as favorites to win on Sunday.
    Author:

    It's time to right the ship for the Arizona Cardinals. 

    Riding a three-game losing streak entering their Week 17 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, the Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot with two games remaining in the season. 

    Relieved? Perhaps, as this will be the first Cardinals postseason appearance since 2015. 

    However, during Arizona's current skid, a lot has been left to be desired out of a team that just weeks ago held the NFL's top record. 

    Now, trailing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West and potentially facing a road playoff game, the Cardinals look to prove to not only everyone else but especially themselves how talented this team could be. 

    Read More

    The Cowboys, also jockeying for a prominent position in the postseason, might have something to say about that. 

    SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as 6-point underdogs in their road trip to Dallas. Fun fact: Each game following the morning slate of games has a spread of six points or higher. 

    The Cowboys have made plenty of people serious dough throughout the season, as Dallas currently owns the league's top record against the spread at 12-3, good enough to cover 80% of the time. 

    Dallas, which hasn't seen a spread smaller than six points since an Oct. 17 meeting with the New England Patriots, has a 5-2 record at home against the spread. 

    The Cardinals are currently tied with the Cowboys for the league's best record against the spread as road teams, as both ball clubs are an impressive 7-1 when playing away from home. 

    This will be just the sixth time all season Arizona heads into a matchup as underdogs, with the Cardinals winning outright in all five previous scenarios. 

    © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Depart for Dallas as Betting Underdogs

    46 seconds ago
    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
    News

    Cardinals' James Conner, Budda Baker Among Several Starters Back at Practice

    25 minutes ago
    © Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Lost Man-Games Add Up

    6 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee (4) holds for kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
    News

    More COVID as Devon Kennard Tests Positive; Andy Lee Activated

    12 hours ago
    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals May Need Win to Stay Alive in Division Race; NFC Playoff Picture

    18 hours ago
    © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals CB Marco Wilson Not Looking Good for Sunday; Practice Notebook

    21 hours ago
    James Conner
    News

    Cardinals Practice Without Nine Players Wednesday

    21 hours ago
    © Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    John Madden Left Iconic Legacy Before Passing

    Dec 29, 2021