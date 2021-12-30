Cardinals Depart for Dallas as Betting Underdogs

The Cardinals, rarely ever underdogs in 2021, will travel to AT&T Stadium with the Cowboys as favorites to win on Sunday.

It's time to right the ship for the Arizona Cardinals.

Riding a three-game losing streak entering their Week 17 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, the Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot with two games remaining in the season.

Relieved? Perhaps, as this will be the first Cardinals postseason appearance since 2015.

However, during Arizona's current skid, a lot has been left to be desired out of a team that just weeks ago held the NFL's top record.

Now, trailing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West and potentially facing a road playoff game, the Cardinals look to prove to not only everyone else but especially themselves how talented this team could be.

The Cowboys, also jockeying for a prominent position in the postseason, might have something to say about that.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as 6-point underdogs in their road trip to Dallas. Fun fact: Each game following the morning slate of games has a spread of six points or higher.

The Cowboys have made plenty of people serious dough throughout the season, as Dallas currently owns the league's top record against the spread at 12-3, good enough to cover 80% of the time.

Dallas, which hasn't seen a spread smaller than six points since an Oct. 17 meeting with the New England Patriots, has a 5-2 record at home against the spread.

The Cardinals are currently tied with the Cowboys for the league's best record against the spread as road teams, as both ball clubs are an impressive 7-1 when playing away from home.

This will be just the sixth time all season Arizona heads into a matchup as underdogs, with the Cardinals winning outright in all five previous scenarios.