Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart to Begin Preseason Games

The first Cardinals depth chart of the summer is out and there are some interesting listings, especially at cornerback.

Depth charts don’t necessarily mean a lot when they are issued prior to the first preseason game, but they can be instructive to gauge what coaches are thinking.

It also provides a snapshot of what we can expect to see from the Cardinals Friday night against the Dallas Cowboys, especially at the backup spots.

OFFENSE

Offensive linemen

The starting five is the same as it was at the end of the 2020 season except for center Rodney Hudson. The other four are left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, right guard Justin Murray and right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Backing up Humphries is Josh Miles and Koda Martin. Sean Harlow and Shaq Calhoun are behind Pugh. Max Garcia, rookie Michal Menet and Marcus Henry are behind Hudson. Brian Winters and Branden Bowen are listed behind Murray and Josh Jones behind Beachum.

With Murray and Winters out Friday night, Jones will slide to right guard and start. The right tackle after Beachum will likely be Martin.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray and Winters shouldn’t be out “too much longer” and when asked if the Winters injury could set him back, Kingsbury said, “Really not too much. Last year, he played with this injury that he had the entire season. So I think he'll come back stronger, healthier, feeling better. And so I'm hopeful that he'll be even better than he was.”

Winters played 16 games and started nine for the Buffalo Bills in 2020 despite having a knee injury.

Tight ends

The competition is for jobs behind Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels. In order, they are Ross Travis, Ian Bunting and Bernhard Seikovits. However, Demetrius Harris, who was added to the roster late Tuesday, will contend for a spot.

Wide receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk are starters. Behind Hopkins are KeeSean Johnson, Antoine Wesley and A.J. Richardson. Wesley flashed in the early days of camp, but has been out for more than a week. Andy Isabella, now on reserve/COVID-19 for the second time, Andre Baccellia and Aleva Hifo back up Green, while rookie Rondale Moore, JoJo Ward, Rico Gafford and Greg Dortsch are behind Kirk.

Kingsbury said he likes the improvement he’s seen from Johnson after he missed the first five days of camp on COVID-19: “Understanding the system, overall knowledge of the system whether we’re inside, outside, what each play is trying to accomplish. I think before when he was outside he probably knew his route and that was it and now he knows the concept of what we’re trying to do. It’s really helped him getting open.”

Kingsbury recently claimed Isabella and Moore aren’t battling for the same job.

He said, “Andy’s a guy who really majored in playing outside in college. He can play inside as well. And then Rondale is pretty much the opposite. He’s more of an inside guy, punt returner, kick returner, trick-play guy, get the ball to him in space in as many ways as you can.”

Running backs

Chase Edmonds is the starter, followed by James Conner, Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin, Ito Smith and Tavien Foster. Special-teams prowess will determine the one or two players behind Edmonds and Conner.

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler.

DEFENSE

Defensive linemen

The Cardinals scheme lists an end, nose tackle and defensive tackle.

At end is J.J. Watt, who has yet to practice, followed by Zach Allen (injured) and Michael Dogbe.

Nose tackles are Rashard Lawrence, Corey Peters, David Parry and Darius Kilgo. Lawrence is out with an injury and Peters hasn’t practiced after being signed early last week.

Defensive tackles are Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu and Cam Murray. Phillips has rarely practiced.

Three newcomers this week are Josh Mauro, Jack Crawford and Margus Hunt, who are either ends or defensive tackles. They will all likely play Friday night.

Outside linebackers

On one side, it’s Chandler Jones, Dennis Gardeck, rookie Victor Dimukeje and Jamell Garcia-Williams. Gardeck is still on active/physically unable to perform. The speedy Dimukeje will be a player to watch Friday night.

The other side features Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Kylie Fitts and Reggie Walker.

Inside linebackers

At the MIKE are Zaven Collins, Jordan Hicks and Evan Weaver. At the other inside spots are Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Vallejo, Ezekiel Turner and Terrance Smith.

Cornerbacks

The intrigue is at the spot opposite Malcolm Butler. Will Robert Alford earn a starting job or will it be Byron Murphy Jr.? It’s certainly plausible that Murphy will be on the outside in base defenses and move to the slot on passing downs with Alford on the outside.

For now, Murphy is listed as one starter, followed by Darqueze Dennard, rookie Marco Wilson and Jace Whittaker. Behind Butler are Alford, Daryl Worley, rookie Tay Gowan and Picasso Nelson.

Safeties

The competition is strong here for backup jobs.

Behind strong safety Budda Baker are Chris Banjo, Shawn Williams and rookie James Wiggins. Jalen Thompson is the starting free safety followed by backups Deionte Thompson and Charles Washington.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Matt Prater, punters Andy Lee and Tyler Newsomne, and long snapper Aaron Brewer.

For now, Isabella is the kickoff returner, which won’t be the case against the Cowboys, and Kirk is the punt returner. Moore is the backup at both spots, but it seems a sure thing that at the minimum he will be the punt returner when the regular season begins.