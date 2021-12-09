Cardinals Designate RB Chase Edmonds to Return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals opened the practice window for three players including Chase Edmonds and Aaron Brewer.

The Arizona Cardinals designated long snapper Aaron Brewer, running back Chase Edmonds and safety Charles Washington to return from injured reserve Thursday morning.

The team now has three weeks to activate the trio of players.

Edmonds suffered an ankle sprain on his first carry during Arizona’s Week 9 matchup at the San Francisco 49ers. He has missed three games, but has had an extra week to recover due to Arizona's bye in Week 12.

He had been having a very productive season, with 430 rushing and 211 receiving yards in eight games before the injury. He’s averaging 5.7 yards per carry, which leads the team.

Edmonds was working on the side field last week and returned to practice Thursday.

Brewer suffered a broken arm during that 49ers game. He was seen last week on the side field during practice working on long snaps.

Beau Brinkley has been his replacement, but he struggled in the rain last week at the Chicago Bears.

Brewer had played every game for the Cardinals since 2018 before suffering forearm the injury.

Washington has missed most of the season due to a hamstring issue. His greatest impact is on special teams, which accounted for 86% percent of his snaps last season.

In three games this year, he played three defensive snaps and 53 on special teams.

Those three join nose tackle Rashard Lawrence, who was designated for return last week.

The Cardinals currently have seven other players eligible for return from injured reserve, as they are getting healthier for the final stretch of the season. Among the seven are defensive end J.J. Watt along with linebackers Zeke Turner and Tanner Vallejo.

The trio of designated players can return to game action against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Also Thursday, running back Jonathan Ward was activated from reserve/COVID-19 and re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. Feaster was waived on Monday by the Cardinals.