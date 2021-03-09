Arizona Cardinals Don't Use Franchise or Transition Tag

The Arizona Cardinals have used franchise or transition tags in previous years, but not with the 2021 free-agent class.

The deadline for teams to use the franchise tag on players has passed, and the Arizona Cardinals elected not to use it this offseason.

A franchise tag is when teams can keep one of its impending free agents on a one-year deal at a high price. It can be the average of the top five salaries at his position or 120 percent of his prior year's cap figure, depending on which number is higher.

The Cardinals used the franchise tag on edge rusher Chandler Jones in 2017 and the transition tag—which allows a player to negotiate with other teams, but the team that tags him has the right to first refusal or match—on running back Kenyan Drake last year.

The Cardinals have a plethora of 2020 starters set to hit the free-agent market, and therefore they had options to use the tag.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick was a prime candidate, considering he broke out last year and led the Cardinals in sacks with 12.5. The Cardinals could have tagged him to pair with Jones and recently acquired defensive end J.J. Watt to see if Reddick could duplicate that success.

Other possibilities were Drake again and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

General manager Steve Keim said it was "possible" that his team would use the tag, but that there was a lot to consider earlier this offseason on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

This does not mean the Cardinals will not try to retain those players.

"Well, there's a number of free agents that we'd like to have back," Keim said on Friday's episode of the Jim Rome show. "In fact, we have 28 (actually 26 after the release of defensive lineman Josh Mauro and kicker Zane Gonzalez)), pending free agents. And it's going to be interesting to see how this market goes. We don't have a hard cap yet . . . It could be a free-for-all."