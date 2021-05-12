Cardinals Double Down on Starting Zaven Collins; Jordan Hicks Able to Seek Trade

Jordan Hicks has started every game for the Cardinals over the last two years.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury were not shy in regards to their plans for 2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins.

Keim said directly that Collins would take over as the starting MIKE linebacker next to 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons. Kingsbury added that they did not take someone with the 16th pick to not play a lot early on.

"We saw him at his workout and he had a tremendous workout in terms of his drops and his movement skills, so he is going to have an impact for us early in his career, that's for sure," Keim said draft night.

While Simmons, the eighth overall selection last year, took a while to get regular playing time last year, Collins' path to snaps is much less obstructed. De'Vondre Campbell is no longer on the roster, and Jordan Hicks may not be for long either.

On Wednesday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals have given Hicks, a team captain, permission to find a trade suitor.

This is a move to give Hicks an opportunity to find more playing time elsewhere should he want to move on. He already has surrendered $3 million in a pay cut in order for the Cardinals to have more flexibility in free agency, a move that says he is in on winning in 2021 with Arizona.

This report does not mean Hicks is going to leave, just that the Cardinals could accommodate him if he chooses to and the Cardinals believe they would receive value in a trade. Even as a non-starter, Hicks could see a lot of snaps due to Simmons' versatility. If Simmons moves around from MIKE to SAM to safety or slot corner, the Cardinals could benefit from having Hicks to anchor the middle.

Also, Hicks has played six years and won a Super Bowl. As a veteran voice in the locker room and a mentor for Collins and Simmons, Hicks could still have a lot of value for the Cardinals next season.