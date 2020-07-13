In an offseason that has featured a glacial crawl in the signing of draft picks, by contrast last week was busy when eight players signed and officially reported, highlighted by Cleveland Browns first-round tackle Jedrick Wills. That brings the total to seven No. 1 choices that have signed.

However, all of the signed players came from teams that had previously signed draft choices, still leaving 15 teams with no selections signed, a group that includes the Cardinals. Carolina and the N.Y. Giants have one signed pick as the Philadelphia Eagles signed their second player.

Buffalo (7), Indianapolis (9) and New England (10) have signed their entire draft class although those clubs did not have a first-round pick.

The Browns officially have six of their seven choices under contract, but they did announce an agreement with third-round linebacker Jacob Phillips Monday.

Green Bay now has eight of its nine choices signed, with the only outlier being tight end Josiah Deguara (third round).

Those five teams have accounted for 40 of the 85 picks that have officially signed.

The other 14 teams with no signed picks are Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Washington.

Aside from the trio that have no players remaining to sign, teams with signed picks (the first number is total signed and the second number is total choices) are Baltimore (7/10), Carolina (1/7), Cleveland (6/7), Detroit (4/9), Green Bay (8/9), Houston (2/5), Jacksonville (6/12), Miami (9/11), N.Y. Giants (1/10), N.Y. Jets (4/9), Philadelphia (2/10), San Francisco (4/5), Seattle (2/8), Tennessee (3/6).

By round, seven first-round picks have signed, followed by 10 in the second round, 14 in the third, 12 in the fourth, 12 in the fifth, 20 in the sixth and 10 in the seventh.

The No. 1 choices signed in addition to Wills are Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown (seventh overall), Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (26th), Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fifth) and tackle Austin Jackson (18th), San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (14th) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (25th).

As of this date last year, 203 draft picks, including 26 first-rounders, had been signed while the Cardinals and 19 other teams had all of their choices signed.

There have been two other announced agreements this year aside from Phillips that are not yet official and both are by the Lions: cornerback Jeff Okudah (first) and running back D’Andre Swift (second).

Those signing last week:

Cleveland: Tackle Jedrick Wills (first), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (third)

Green Bay: Linebacker Kamal Martin (fifth), center Jake Hanson (sixth)

Jacksonville: Wide receiver Laviska Chenault (second), tackle Ben Bartch (fourth)

N.Y. Jets: Running Back La’Mical Perine (fourth)

Philadelphia: Wide receiver Quez Watkins (sixth)