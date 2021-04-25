Arizona Cardinals Drafted WR Larry Fitzgerald 17 Years Ago Saturday

NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Fitzgerald Drafted 17 Years Ago Saturday; Playing Decision Won't Affect Team's 2021 Draft

Saturday (April 23) is the 17-year anniversary of the Arizona Cardinals drafting Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald's plans, while still mulling retirement, won't affect the Cardinals 2021 draft class.
Author:
Publish date:

A little over 17 years ago, Arizona Cardinals regional scout Steve Keim made a trip to Pittsburgh, Pa. He met up with University of Pittsburgh wide receiver and NFL Draft prospect Larry Fitzgerald along with cornerback Shawntae Spencer at a local restaurant called "Fat Heads."

"Great sandwiches, you know I'll never turn down a good sandwich," Keim, now the longtime general manager in Arizona, said Thursday. 

That is where his relationship with Fitzgerald started, and soon after, 17 years from Saturday, the Cardinals selected Fitzgerald with the third overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. 

Keim said he was confident then that Fitzgerald would become great. 

The Cardinals had the lowest scoring offense in the league in 2003 and a defense that allowed the most points. There were multiple future Pro-Bowl starting quarterbacks on the board including Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, but the Cardinals went a different route to find the next face of the franchise. 

"There was no doubt in our minds that Larry was going to be a tremendous pro and certainly the type of receiver that he turned out to be," Keim said. "Not only was he a great one, he was as good as they get in the community and in our locker room as well."

Over the next 17 years, Fitzgerald became the franchise's leader in total touchdowns  and has gained twice as many receiving yards as any other Cardinal. 

Through mixed on-field team success, five head coaches and 17 starting quarterbacks, Fitzgerald has been the most reliable constant the Cardinals have had. 

Whether year No. 18 is coming is something only Fitzgerald knows, if he's decided at all. Neither Keim nor Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury they know of his status, or so they said Thursday. 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) reacts during overtime against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium.

"Nothing has changed on that front," Kingsbury said. "My communication with Larry is literally consisted of golf, investments or Phoenix Suns basketball. So Larry is going to decide this on his time. He's one of the greatest players of all time, and so obviously he deserves to have that time."

Wide receiver could be one of the spots the Cardinals look to bolster during the 2021 NFL Draft starting next Thursday. Keim and Kingsbury both praised the depth of that position in this year's class. 

Keim explained that this does not mean they are necessarily preparing for post-Fitzgerald life. 

"No matter what Larry decides, it does not affect our draft plans," Keim said. "Again, to me, you can't have enough good players at one position."

Keim said he would love to have Fitzgerald back for another year. Kingsbury has previously mentioned that he wants Fitzgerald to play five more. 

But, Fitzgerald has not yet given the sign that he will continue, so LarryWatch continues. 

