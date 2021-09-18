Cardinals Elevate Two Players to Active Roster

Arizona elevated two players in the secondary ahead of Sunday's home opener vs. Minnesota.

The Arizona Cardinals announced the elevation of two practice-squad players to the active roster Saturday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (6-0, 195) was added to the active roster from the practice squad as a standard elevation, while safety Chris Banjo (5-10, 207) was upgraded to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Banjo was brought up as a replacement for wide receiver Antoine Wesley, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday (Sept. 10). Banjo was a key part of the Cardinals' defensive backfield after fellow safety Jalen Thompson went down with an injury last season.

Banjo appeared in 14 games last season, starting four and playing nearly 40% of the snaps. Banjo accumulated 48 tackles and one pass defended. He was hampered by an hamstring injury during training camp and had his contract terminated in the cutdown to 53 players before being re-signed for the practice squad.

Hamilton, released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the cut to 53, was signed to Arizona's practice squad on Sept. 3. Hamilton initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, signing with the Raiders before having stops with the Giants and Chiefs prior to landing in Tampa Bay.

He was elevated to the roster in the season opener as the COVID-19 replacement for Wesley.

The Vikings also made a handful of roster moves prior to Sunday's game, as the team announced that running back Ameer Abdullah was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. The Vikings also waived tight end Brandon Dillon and added quarterback Sean Mannion and safety Myles Dorn to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.