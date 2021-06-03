Cardinals Take in Suns Playoffs, Experience Postseason Atmosphere in the Valley

A few Cardinals saw the Suns defeat the Lakers in Phoenix this week, showing what a playoff atmosphere in the Valley is like.

As the Phoenix Suns lit up the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of Game 5 in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs in the Valley on Tuesday, the crowd was deafening on TV. Several Arizona Cardinals got to experience that in the the building as the Suns beat down the Lakers, 115-85. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterback Kyler Murray and defensive end J.J. Watt were all in attendance.

For Watt, who received a warm reception from the fans when he was shown on the big screen, the Suns game was a glimpse into what the Valley can be like for a thriving team.

"The purple palace was electric," Watt said after the team's OTA on Wednesday. "The energy, I said in my first press conference down here, there's an energy to the Valley. And, I mean, if you were in that arena last night, there was a legitimate energy. And there's a vibe that's going on here right now that we're trying to carry forward and build on and grow upon. That place was was going crazy. And I loved being a part of it.

"Hopefully we can keep that going."

Kingsbury shared the sentiment that it was be "awesome" to play in front of a crowd like that in a high-stakes game. The Cardinals have not had that since he has arrived. Murray has also not played in that atmosphere in Arizona yet.

There were crowds in the quarterback and coach's first year in Arizona in 2019, but the team was not in contention. They competed for a playoff spot in 2020, but never saw a full crowd at home.

Kingsbury also admitted having a special appreciation for Suns guard Chris Paul. He said of Tuesday's game, "That place was rocking. So cool to see what they've developed. Coach (Monty) Williams; tremendous leader. You can see the toughness, the grittiness that he's instilled in those guys. I have a man-crush on Chris Paul. The leadership that he has on that floor is unbelievable. In every possession, he's talking to those young guys and getting them right and when need a big shot he steps up. It's been been awesome to watch them and it should be a heck of a Game 6 against the Lakers."

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is a self proclaimed LeBron James fan, but he said he is rooting for the Suns in this series because of what they mean to the city. Also, they show him what he wants from his own team.

"Shout out to the Suns, first and foremost, what they're doing right now for the city of Phoenix is just is awesome," Edmonds said. "It's obviously bringing a new energy. A new kind of hype.

"That's something those boys earned, they really worked hard. They got out of the mud and they kept improving year by year. And that's something that we're trying to do right here as an organization. So, I can relate to that."

The Suns had not made the playoffs from 2010-2020 before breaking through this season. Their record improved from 2018-19 to 2019-20 after hitting rock bottom and getting the top pick in 2018. They just missed the playoffs in the NBA bubble last year.

The Cardinals hit rock bottom in 2018, got the top pick in 2019 and improved their record in each of the last two years. Similarly, they just missed the playoffs last season.

Plus, the Suns added a multi-time all-star who used to play in Houston last offseason in Chris Paul, and the Cardinals signed Watt after he was with the Texans.

Watt said Paul was the first well-known person to donate to the hurricane fund he set up when Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston in 2017.

"I will never forget that," Watt said. "And I will always be appreciative. And I think it just spoke to the type of man he is. And he was brand new to the city. I'm not even sure if he played a game yet. But he reached out and said he wanted to donate and he was the first big name to do so. So he will always hold a special place for me. And the way he plays the game, the way that he elevates any team that he's on. The way that he leads, I think that he's a special player and a special person. And I'm fortunate to be able to call him a friend. I'm fortunate to be able to watch him play."

Surely, the Suns seem to have given the Cardinals something to strive for.

For Watt, the game experience was another jumping in moment for him getting to know the community and its sports culture.

He has made it a goal to get to know the Valley since he signed in February. He feels that part of being a great Cardinal goes beyond what he does on Sundays, which includes integrating himself with the city he now represents. Sports is one way to do so.

"I'm very excited to be here and be a Cardinal and part of Arizona and try and build something special," Watt reiterated. "So, I believe in jumping all in. I'm going to go to the Suns games. I'm going to be on board with the Suns, the Mercury. I'm excited about them and I'm excited just to be here and to be in a community . . . We're one city or one state, and we're all pushing forward towards the same thing. So, I figure if I want the fans to be on my side, I better be on their side. So, I'm happy to be here and I'm excited to get out in the community and get to work."

He got the chance to meet Mercury great Diana Taurasi on Tuesday, which he called a special experience.

The Suns will look to close out the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday evening. Edmonds gave his analysis, saying he believes the Lakers will win Game 6, but the Suns will prevail in the series. The Cardinals look forward to watching and, potentially, learning.