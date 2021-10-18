Cardinals Enjoying Historical Road Success

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-0 away from State Farm Stadium after Sunday's win in Cleveland.

The Arizona Cardinals early road schedule looked like an uphill climb before the season.

Three of their first four away matchups would be against 2020 playoff teams: The Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

The outlier was against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a rebuilding team but one with 2021 top pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Cardinals have dominated this early-season slate, winning all four road games by at least 12 points each. Only the undefeated 2007 New England Patriots have accomplished that feat.

On Sunday, with the adversity of not having head coach Kliff Kingsbury due to COVID-19, Arizona stomped on the previously 3-2 Browns 37-14 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

This year is the first in Cardinals history in which they have started 6-0 with four road wins.

Arizona is outscoring its opponents 143-66 in the four games away from State Farm Stadium, which is an average win of 35.75-16.5.

Of the four wins, the Jaguars gave the Cardinals the most trouble. Arizona trailed 19-10 in the second half, but took over late in the third quarter.

Against the Titans in Week 1, the Rams in Week 4 and in Cleveland, Arizona had full control throughout most of the game.

The Cardinals get to stay at home for a couple weeks with matchups against the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers in Glendale coming up. That Packers game will be on Thursday Night Football.

But they do have one extra road trip this year with the additional week added to the NFL season.

The most road wins the Cardinals have had in a campaign was seven back in 2015, followed by six in 2009.