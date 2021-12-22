Cardinals Enter Christmas Day Game as Slim Favorites Over Colts

Despite losing two games in a row, the Arizona Cardinals are still favored by SI Sportsbook to narrowly defeat the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day.

It's gut-check time for the Arizona Cardinals.

Two weeks ago, the Cardinals were the league's top team. Arizona was clear in the driver's seat in the path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and in full control of the NFC West.

Now, the Cardinals sit at 10-4 on the year after a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions that would have clinched a playoff spot for Arizona.

While the playoffs are still extremely likely for the Cardinals, the discourse surrounding the team has changed for the worse.

However, Arizona can get themselves back on the right track with a win on Christmas Day against the Indianapolis Colts. SI Sportsbook doesn't believe that is far-fetched.

The Cardinals are currently one-point favorites over the Colts on Saturday, although that figure could easily move as we get closer to kickoff as Arizona's spread has already dropped from the -2.5 opening line.

Both the Cardinals and Colts are 9-5 against the spread this season.

However, Arizona is 2-4 as home favorites this season. Should the spread move in Indianapolis' favor, the Cardinals would become underdogs at State Farm Stadium for the first time this season.

The Colts are 5-1 against the spread as the road team this season (4-1 as road underdogs), whereas three of Arizona's four losses have come at home. Perhaps some saving grace for the Cardinals could be their 4-0 record against teams from the opposite conference.

As for the over/under of 49, the Colts tend to favor scoring points more times than not, as Indianapolis is tied for the best record in the league (8-6) when hitting the over. Arizona is just one game behind at 7-7.